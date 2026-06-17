Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate, has said he will dialogue with bandits if they renounce criminality in the 2027 elections

Mixed reactions have started arising from Obi's planned approach to addressing Nigeria's security crisis, should he win the 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, some critics have questioned Obi's understanding of the presidency and view his proposal as a threat to safety

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his readiness to dialogue with bandits and other violent groups in the country on the condition that they abandon criminality, should he be elected in the 2027 general elections.

Obi, who ran for the presidency on the platform of the Labour Party, vowed that his administration would deploy force against bandits and other criminal groups who remain committed to violence should he have his way in 2027.

Peter Obi expresses readiness to negotiate with bandits Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra made the comment while speaking in an interview on BlackBox with Rufai Oseni. He then highlighted his "approach to restoring security and national cohesion in the country” if elected.

He insisted that the lasting peace would be about engaging individuals and groups who were willing to engage in reconciliation and contribute positively to building the country.

Obi also stressed that Nigeria should be able to create the pathways for the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals who genuinely renounce the act and show their readiness to change.

Nigerians react as Obi speaks on engaging bandits

However, the news has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar said that Obi was only overzealous:

"Peter Obi should be reminded that bandits do not have PVCs if he is saying this to win them over. His desperation to be in power defies common sense. Whoever promises to negotiate with terrorists must be seen by Nigerians as a threat to their lives and social well-being, especially Northerners, who have suffered from insecurity for years. Nigerians must reject Peter Obi in 2027."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi backs negotiating with bandits Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Rheedwhan said it was not sure Obi understands the presidency:

"Until they kidnap you and kill you, I doubt this man understands what it takes to be president; he just sits somewhere and imagines life, imagination wan kill am."

Organised Thoughts said Obi only appealed to people's emotions:

"Tinubu's not the real threat to our democracy; Obi is. Because he deeply talks about the emotions of our young, innocent people. He's a terrible time bomb. Ordinarily, this guy will make a good VP, where he will learn so much and later be promoted. But see him messing up things!"

Prince Uthman posited that Obi speaks more on assumption:

"The more people speak, the more they reveal the content of their personality. Sometimes, it's better to be judged by assumption than by reality, as they say."

You can see the video on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng