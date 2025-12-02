Abdussamad Dasuki has urged President Tinubu to appoint retired military officers as ambassadors to countries critical for defence cooperation

He argued that retired officers possess strategic, tactical, and operational expertise essential for advancing Nigeria’s national security interests

Dasuki emphasised that Nigeria’s foreign policy must reflect the nation’s strategic needs, especially in appointing envoys

Abuja, Nigeria - The House of Representatives member Abdussamad Dasuki of Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto state has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider retired military officers in the next batch of ambassadorial nominees.

In a press statement on Monday, December 1, Dasuki highlighted that Nigeria is richly endowed with retired military officers who have undergone extensive strategic and tactical training.

He emphasised that such appointments would be particularly crucial for nations where Nigeria seeks military support and procurement of arms needed in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

He noted that these officers have participated in high-level operations and accumulated invaluable battlefield experience throughout their careers.

Dasuki said:

“These officers possess the competence and practical insight needed to represent the country effectively,”

“Deploying them to mission-critical nations where defence cooperation and arms acquisition are central to national security objectives will strengthen Nigeria’s position abroad.”

Retired officers will enhance strategic advice

Dasuki further explained that retired senior military personnel have served the nation with distinction.

He added that deploying retired officers as envoys to strategic countries would not only enhance negotiations for essential military hardware but also provide the government with informed, experience-based strategic advice.

“Their firsthand understanding of modern warfare, counterterrorism strategies, and defence procurement puts them in a unique position to advance our national interests abroad,” he said.

Dasuki pointed out that the military urgently requires modern reconnaissance drones and armed UAVs to tackle armed conflicts that have become existential threats to the country.

Nigeria needs security-focused foreign policy

While acknowledging that ambassadorial appointments fall within the President’s constitutional prerogative, Dasuki stressed that current realities demand a security-focused approach to foreign representation.

“Insecurity has remained the most pressing challenge confronting our nation for over two decades,” he said.

“Recently, the situation has worsened, with unacceptable levels of killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks across many parts of the country."

He said these extraordinary times require extraordinary strategic alignment, including foreign policy direction and the calibre of individuals deployed to advance it.

Dasuki: Foreign policy must reflect nation’s needs

Dasuki emphasised that Nigeria’s foreign policy must reflect the nation’s strategic needs, especially in appointing envoys to countries where military and security cooperation is a priority.

He argued that assigning retired military officers with deep operational experience to these posts would better position Nigeria to pursue its strategic defence goals, strengthen international partnerships, and secure the necessary equipment and intelligence to confront security threats effectively.

