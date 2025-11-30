The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has sent a message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Fani-Kayode has reacted after President Tinubu appointed him as an ambassador on Saturday, November 29, 2025

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating him as an Ambassador of the country.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states.

The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending.

Fani-Kayode said making Tinubu’s ambassadorial nominees list is a great honor for which he gives God the glory.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gave thanks and praise to God.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @realFFK on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

“I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) for nominating me to be an Ambassador of our great country, Nigeria. This is indeed a great honor for which I give God the glory. Thanks be to God.”

Reactions as Tinubu appoints Fani-Kayode as ambassador

@ProfIsaPantami

We extend our warmest goodwill and prayers to our friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

@realFFK and all others on their nomination as Ambassadors of #Nigeria. We pray that the Almighty grants them wisdom, guidance, and favor as they go through the confirmation process at the National Assembly, and may their wealth of experience and expertise be a valuable asset to our nation. May they be blessed with good health and strength to serve our nation with dedication and integrity, and may they make a positive impact in representing Nigeria on the #global stage.

@obinnaokorie1

My friend Kayode locked his timeline, restricting comments after thanking President Tinubu for his ambassadorial appointment.... @realFFK this isn't fear nah.

@JohnEzeakolam

Being sympathisers with terrorists and bandits is no longer enough for the Nigerian government; they have begun exporting criminals abroad. Behold, the newly appointed Nigerian ambassadors—

@renoomokri and @realFFK, to name but a few!

@tweetnwosu

What if Tnubu wants to give @renoomokri and @realFFK the @elrufai treatment by offloading them to the floor of the Senate?

@anointingfire89

But sir @realFFK, why did you lock the comment section? Don't you want us to congratulate you and wish you well?

Reno Omokri reacts to Tinubu's ambassadorial list

Recall that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, praised President Tinubu for demonstrating Christlike qualities following his nomination as a Nigerian ambassador.

In a post on his verified X account, Omokri said the President’s leadership reflects forgiveness, patriotism, and the right guidance for the nation at the right time.

Omokri credited his parents for shaping him and acknowledged his wife, Hana, for supporting him during periods when his loyalty to Tinubu drew criticism.

Source: Legit.ng