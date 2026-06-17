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Step-by-Step: How to Check and Print Your 2026 UTME Original Result Slip Online
Education

Step-by-Step: How to Check and Print Your 2026 UTME Original Result Slip Online

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • JAMB has activated its portal for printing 2026 UTME result slips after concluding all mop-up and foreign-based examinations
  • Candidates previously relied solely on the SMS-based system to check their scores, but the newly activated portal allowed for the download of official documents
  • JAMB explicitly directed candidates to print their final generated PDF result slips in full color to preserve security features required

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially activated the online portal for printing the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slips.

This development follows the board's conclusion of the mop-up examinations and foreign-based tests, allowing for the final processing and compilation of national rankings.

JAMB activates portal for result printing
JAMB officially activates the online portal for printing the 2026 UTME Original Result Slips. Photo: JAMB
Source: TikTok

Prior to this activation, candidates could only check their results via text message (SMS).

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JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the portal's launch in a statement on Wednesday, June 17, explaining that the original result slip includes advanced security features, the candidate's photograph, and national ranking.

Read also

Breaking: JAMB finally releases 2026 original UTME result slip for printing

Tertiary institutions strictly require this document for Post-UTME screening and final admission processing. Candidates can now access and print their slips from any internet-enabled device or accredited computer-based test (CBT) center.

Step-by-step guide to check and print your 2026 UTME result slip

Step 1: Log in to Your Profile

  • Open your internet browser.
  • Go to the JAMB e-Facility Portal.
  • Enter your registered Email Address.
  • Enter your Password.
  • Click Login.

Step 2: Select the Service

  • Look at the dashboard sidebar.
  • Click on Print Result Slip.
  • Select your Examination Year (2026).
  • Review your displayed details.

Step 3: Make the Payment

  • Click on Print Result Slip again.
  • Select the payment option (usually Remita).
  • Click Continue to Payment.
  • Look at your Transaction ID page.
  • Click Pay Now.
  • Choose your payment method (Card or Bank Transfer).
  • Complete the prompt on your screen.

Step 4: Download and Print

  • Wait for successful payment confirmation.
  • The system will automatically redirect you back to the JAMB portal.
  • Enter your JAMB Registration Number.
  • Click Print Result Slip.
  • Save the generated PDF file to your device.
  • Print the file in full Color.

Read also

JAMB announces release of 2026 UTME mop-up results

Names of all JAMB registrars from inception

In a previous report, Legit.ng compiled the identities of all individuals who have led JAMB since the board was established in 1978 to date.

Tinubu appointed Professor Segun Aina as new JAMB Registrar
Outgoing JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, served the examination body from 2016 to 2026. Photo: FB/Is-haq Oloyede
Source: Facebook

The report followed the appointment of Professor Segun Aina as the board's new head, following the completion of the popular former registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede's tenure.

Oloyede, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, served eight years and spearheaded a period of revolutionising digital overhaul of the board's operations.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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