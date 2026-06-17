JAMB has activated its portal for printing 2026 UTME result slips after concluding all mop-up and foreign-based examinations

Candidates previously relied solely on the SMS-based system to check their scores, but the newly activated portal allowed for the download of official documents

JAMB explicitly directed candidates to print their final generated PDF result slips in full color to preserve security features required

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially activated the online portal for printing the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slips.

This development follows the board's conclusion of the mop-up examinations and foreign-based tests, allowing for the final processing and compilation of national rankings.

JAMB officially activates the online portal for printing the 2026 UTME Original Result Slips. Photo: JAMB

Source: TikTok

Prior to this activation, candidates could only check their results via text message (SMS).

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the portal's launch in a statement on Wednesday, June 17, explaining that the original result slip includes advanced security features, the candidate's photograph, and national ranking.

Tertiary institutions strictly require this document for Post-UTME screening and final admission processing. Candidates can now access and print their slips from any internet-enabled device or accredited computer-based test (CBT) center.

Step-by-step guide to check and print your 2026 UTME result slip

Step 1: Log in to Your Profile

Open your internet browser.

Go to the JAMB e-Facility Portal.

Enter your registered Email Address.

Enter your Password.

Click Login.

Step 2: Select the Service

Look at the dashboard sidebar.

Click on Print Result Slip.

Select your Examination Year (2026).

Review your displayed details.

Step 3: Make the Payment

Click on Print Result Slip again.

Select the payment option (usually Remita).

Click Continue to Payment.

Look at your Transaction ID page.

Click Pay Now.

Choose your payment method (Card or Bank Transfer).

Complete the prompt on your screen.

Step 4: Download and Print

Wait for successful payment confirmation.

The system will automatically redirect you back to the JAMB portal.

Enter your JAMB Registration Number.

Click Print Result Slip.

Save the generated PDF file to your device.

Print the file in full Color.

Names of all JAMB registrars from inception

In a previous report, Legit.ng compiled the identities of all individuals who have led JAMB since the board was established in 1978 to date.

Outgoing JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, served the examination body from 2016 to 2026. Photo: FB/Is-haq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

The report followed the appointment of Professor Segun Aina as the board's new head, following the completion of the popular former registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede's tenure.

Oloyede, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, served eight years and spearheaded a period of revolutionising digital overhaul of the board's operations.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng