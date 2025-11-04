President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly making moves to appoint ambassadors to Nigeria’s foreign missions worldwide

This move is coming amid tension with the US government led by President Donald Trump over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

Multiple Presidency officials who are familiar with the development shared more details about Tinubu's move

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to appoint ambassadors to foreign missions worldwide amid tension with the United States over alleged Christian genocide.

This is coming after months of diplomatic gaps and growing pressure over the absence of envoys abroad.

Multiple Presidency officials say Tinubu has ordered a “final cleanup” of the list of nominees. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Timubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, multiple Presidency officials said that Tinubu had ordered a “final cleanup” of the list of nominees ahead of its release.

One senior official stated that the “final cleanup” will be concluded very soon.

“They are just cleaning it up now because, since the time the President sent it to the Senate, some people on that list have died, and some have retired and are no longer eligible for appointment. Some of them have less than one year left in service.”

According to the source, the Senate had already screened the nominees, noting that the cleanup was to ensure that no one due for retirement remained on the list.

“The list of those screened has left the Senate long ago; it has been returned to the President.”

Another source confirmed that security and background clearances were completed months ago.

He said a clean-up is necessary after several nominees passed away, took new appointments, or opted out due to ill health.

“The earlier list sent to the Senate is outdated. Some of the nominees have died, while others are no longer qualified,” the official said.

“The cleanup will ensure that the final list reflects those still available and eligible. The process can be completed in a week; it doesn’t take long to reverify new names.”

Tinubu's govt reacts to purported ambassadorial nominees

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja dismissed the purported list of ambassadorial nominees.

Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the list circulating on social media is false and misleading.

Ebienfa urged Nigerians to disregard the purported list as appointments remain the exclusive prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Trump's threat: 2 ministers who should change portfolios

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian journalist Jaafar Jaafar called for a strategic cabinet reshuffle to ease diplomatic tensions with US President Donald Trump.

He warned that Nigeria’s current leadership lacks religious diversity at the top, which could worsen international optics.

Jaafar also criticised the Tinubu administration for failing to appoint ambassadors nearly two years into office.

Source: Legit.ng