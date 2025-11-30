Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating Christlike qualities following his nomination as a Nigerian ambassador

In a post on his verified X account, Omokri said the President’s leadership reflects forgiveness, patriotism, and the right guidance for the nation at the right time

Omokri credited his parents for shaping him and acknowledged his wife, Hana, for supporting him during periods when his loyalty to Tinubu drew criticism

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri on Sunday, November 30, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that President Tinubu sent the names of Omokri and 31 other ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Reno Omokri reacts to his ambassadorial appointment by President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

The development was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

The new list, which has the names of Omokri and Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, is coming days after President Tinubu sent the first batch of three names.

In two separate letters to the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu asked the senate to consider and confirm 15 nominees expeditiously as career ambassadors and 17 nominees as non-career ambassadors.

Reacting. Omokri lauded the Nigerian leader, saying President Tinubu is "the right man, at the right time, for the right job, and deserves the right hand of fellowship from all Nigerians."

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I thank God Almighty for this nomination and look forward to serving my fatherland and humanity. I am particularly grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary and exemplary leadership.

"The President has taught me the meaning of forgiveness and has helped me better understand what patriotism entails. In short, Christlikeness is demonstrated in him. He is the right man, at the right time, for the right job, and deserves the right hand of fellowship from all Nigerians.

"May God bless you, Mr President, and may Nigeria prosper as an indivisible entity with peace, prosperity, and progress under your able leadership."

He added:

"I thank my parents, Esijolomi and Omerewumi, who moulded me, as a piece of clay they received from God, into what I am today.

"May God bless Malam Nuhu Ribadu. Although I have said this publicly before, let me repeat it today. If it were possible for all the goodness on Earth to be domiciled in a single human being, that person would be Malam.

"Finally, I thank my wife, Hana, my yene konjoo, who has been a pillar by my side and helped settle my mind for the three years that enemies of the President made me their foe because of my unalloyed support for the President and unrelenting loyalty to Nigeria."

Reno Omokri responds to his ambassadorial appointment by President Bola Tinubu. @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is mired in arguably his deepest crisis since taking office in May 2023. Widespread insecurity, long a major source of discontent at home, has now taken on an international dimension with the Donald Trump administration’s threats, damaging Abuja’s relations with the United States (US).

Analysts say the roots of the international dimension to this crisis, meanwhile, lie in Tinubu’s initial failure to fill key ambassadorial posts after hollowing out the diplomatic service shortly after he came to power. For the last two years, Nigeria’s government has lacked respected officials acting as its eyes and ears overseas.

