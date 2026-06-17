A man gave a personal account of what happened during the recent Oyo state protest VDM played a major role in

He narrated how the protest started peacefully and the events that unfolded at Oyo State Government House

The eyewitness further spoke on the panic that suddenly broke out and how the online activist handled it

A man has narrated the tense moment when social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), confronted suspected thugs during a protest in Oyo State over the abduction of pupils and a teacher from Oriire.

According to him, the protest began peacefully as demonstrators marched to the Oyo State Government House to demand urgent action from Governor Seyi Makinde for the rescue of the kidnapped victims.

Man opens up about dramatic confrontation involving VDM at Oyo demonstration. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Recounting the incident, he said:

“I witnessed what I’ve never witnessed in my life. What I saw today, I will tell my children and grandchildren. We joined the protest, and everything was peaceful. We went to the governor’s house, and the governor spoke to us.”

He explained that panic broke out when protesters noticed armed men approaching.

“People started shouting, ‘They are coming with cutlasses!’ People started running, and I ran too. But the craziest part was that VDM did not run. He faced them and charged back at them. When protesters saw VDM and Kokopee charging back, they also turned back, and the thugs fled the scene,” he added.

The eyewitness described the confrontation as unforgettable:

“Thugs with guns sent to stop a protest meant to speak up for children and teachers in kidnappers’ den. This protest made me realise that Nigeria can never ever get better and be good again. What I witnessed at the Oyo State protest with VeryDarkMan, I will tell my children and my grandchildren. How VDM confronted thugs sent with machetes and guns was like a full Indian movie.”

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan stirred reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

A series of videos had surfaced on social media showing VDM leading supporters from the Ratel Movement in a protest in the , demanding urgent government action against rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, and insecurity in Oyo state.

Taking to his social media pages, VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly.

In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

"To the people that sent the thugs.. ASK THEM HOW FA. THEY SHOT AT US,THEY THREW BOTTLES AND STONES,we ran towards them."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan met with Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, who vowed to make a supreme sacrifice in ensuring the release of the 46 schoolchildren and teachers who were abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state on May 15.

Netizens praise VeryDarkMan following encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

“If you ask me, can I sacrifice myself for those children to come out? I will do it. I have lived a good life; I’m almost 60, and it doesn’t matter. Our children will never be in the same situation as the Chibok children," he said.

Netizens react to VDM's encounter with alleged thugs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@AmgDeedat said:

"That’s the problem of having cult and thugs in the society. People that don’t have anything and can’t fend for themselves. They rely heavily on sponsors and money from the politicians. We will definitely see more of this come forth."

@nosinglefuck said:

"You did like a passerby; you would be shocked that these thugs will attack random people just to show that they can cause damage, and you passer by is the most vulnerable. So it is even better to join the protesters with your full chest."

@naija_saint said:

"Those are APC thugs, Tinubu ground/street soldiers. He has cultivated them since 1999 when he introduced Agbero to the forefront of Lagos roads.. He replicated same across SW states."

@ChiefPappy007 said:

"I suspect that NANS president, that guy works for APC, but they like it or not. We’ll conquer them; we say enough is enough. We say make country good; the same government is sending thugs to disturb the protest, and they think if someone died there the protest won't escalate? While I am still alive, my children and I will experience a better Nigeria and it won't be long."

VDM's lawyer addresses rumours of his arrest

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan became the subject of speculations on Friday, June 12, 2026, after unverified claims circulated on social media that he had been arrested.

The rumour gained traction online, especially on Facebook, sparking concern and reactions. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, also reacted to the rumour, debunking it as false.

Source: Legit.ng