Sydney Paight is an American model, TV personality, and social media influencer. The Love Island USA Season 4 alum finished in the runner-up position and then went on to appear in the show's Australian franchise and season two of Love Island Games.

American model Sydney Paight pictured during fashion shoots. Photo: @sydneypaight on Threads (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Sydney Paight finished second alongside Isaiah Campbell on Love Island USA Season 4 in 2022.

on Season 4 in 2022. Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell dated for more than a year after leaving the show before their breakup in 2024.

after leaving the show before their breakup in 2024. She is an alum of four Love Island versions, including Love Island USA Season 4, Love Island Australia Season 6, Love Island Games Season 2, and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Profile summary

Full name Sydney Paight Nickname Syd Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1999 Age 26 years as of June 2026 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Father Todd Paight Mother Ashley Paight Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Model, influencer High school education James E. Taylor High School Higher education Texas Tech University Social media Instagram, Threads, TikTok

Meet Love Island USA Season 4 runner-up, Sydney Paight

Sydney Paight was born on 9 October 1999 in Houston, Texas, United States, to Todd and Ashley Paight. She grew up in Katy, Texas, near Houston, alongside two siblings. Paight is 26 years old as of June 2026, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

She studied business marketing at Texas Tech University before becoming a full-time model and influencer based in Los Angeles.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously worked in tech and creator partnerships. She first found fame as an original islander on Love Island USA Season 4 in 2022 while working as an operations manager.

Top five facts about Sydney Paight, Love Island USA and Australia's alum. Photo: @sydneypaight on Threads (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sydney Paight's journey on Love Island

Sydney's Love Island story did not end after one season. She entered the season 4 villa on day one and coupled up with Isaiah Campbell immediately. Despite having a rocky Casa Amor experience, the couple left the villa together and finished second in the final vote.

Paight later returned for a second, third, and fourth stint in the villa on other Love Island versions. She joined the Love Island USA Season 4, Love Island Australia Season 6, Love Island Games Season 2, and Love Island: Beyond the Villa alumni.

What happened between Sydney Paight and Isaiah?

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell pictured at the Love Island villa during the season finale. Photo: @cicicrojo

Source: Twitter

Sydney and Isaiah entered Love Island USA Season 4 as original islanders. They coupled up on Day 1 and stayed together through the season's tests.

However, during the Casa Amor test, Isaiah coupled up with a new arrival, Phoebe Siegel, while Sydney remained loyal to him. Despite this, the couple reconciled and left the villa together as a couple, finishing second in the final vote.

Sydney and Isaiah shared a long-distance relationship for over a year after the season ended in 2022. Sydney was based in Los Angeles, and Isaiah was in Florida.

In June 2024, Sydney confirmed they had broken up. During an interview on the Forever Unemployed podcast, Sydney opened up about a cheating incident at a friend's birthday party.

What happened to Sydney Paight on Love Island Australia?

Sydney Paight pictured during the Heart Rate Challenge for the spin-off series Love Island Games. Photo: @sydneypaight

Source: UGC

After Love Island USA, Sydney joined Love Island Australia Season 6 as a Love God on Day 6 in October 2024. The international bombshell only stayed for about five days, as she was dumped on Day 11.

In her exit interview with Nine, she expressed her optimism over her connection with 'Egg Man' Tommy (Tommy Armour). She said,

It's all up to the stars and the universe. We'll see if he comes down to LA to take me on a date... I'm leaving it up to the universe. He should have walked out with me! No, I'm kidding...

What happened to Sydney Paight on Love Island Games?

Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran pictured in action in episode 216 of Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Sydney's third stint in the franchise came on Love Island Games, where she returned alongside familiar faces from the USA franchise. This included Justine Ndiba, Andrea Carmona, Andreina Santos, Charlie Georgio, Christopher Seeley, Isaiah Campbell, Josh Goldstein, Kay Kay Grey, and Kendall Washington.

On September 22, Sydney entered the villa as a bombshell, reuniting with her ex, Isaiah Campbell. In addition to the reunion with Isaiah, Sydney also formed a notable connection with Love Island UK's Toby Aromolaran. The pair went head-to-head in a three-way couples challenge against Isaiah Campbell with Lucinda Strafford and Tyrique Hyde with Justine Ndiba.

Sydney's run on Love Island Games ended on Day 15, when she and Toby Aromolaran finished in third place.

Was Sydney Paight on Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Sydney Paight was a guest cast member in one 2025 episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa. She was joined by other franchise stars, including JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page.

FAQs

How old is Sydney Paight? Born on 9 October 1999, Sydney is 26 years old as of June 2026. What is Sydney Paight's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Libra. What happened to Sydney Paight? After finishing runner-up on Love Island USA Season 4, Sydney went on to appear on Love Island Australia Season 6, Love Island Games Season 2, and Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Why does Sydney from Love Island look so different? Her appearance has changed since 2022 due to evolving style choices and cosmetic enhancements. What does Sydney Paight do? Sydney Paight is a model and influencer. What happened between Isaiah and Sydney? The couple dated long-distance for over a year before Sydney confirmed their breakup in June 2024. Are Sydney Paight and Isaiah still together? The Love Island USA couple has remained apart since their public split in June 2024.

Sydney Paight's Love Island story did not end with her runner-up finish in 2022. After a highly publicised relationship with Isaiah Campbell, she furthered her TV career with two seasons in the Australian franchise and on Love Island Games. Today, Sydney Paight has become one of the franchise's most recognisable names.

Legit.ng recently published Chelley Bissainthe's biography. She rose to fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7, making history as the show's first Haitian cast member.

Before gaining public attention, Chelley Bissainthe was a day trader and a model. Since appearing on the show, she has become a multifaceted professional fashion model and social media personality and has collaborated with major global brands, including Kim Kardashian's Ski‌ms and​ Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng