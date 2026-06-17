Dayo Amusa has joined the list of celebrities who penned congratulatory messages to CEO Luminee

Like a number of her colleagues, the actress left out Baba Ijesha in her message to the fashion designer

Her action sparked criticism from a man, with the Nollywood star clapping back at him in a heated exchange

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa was recently caught in an exchange with a man over Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee's newborn.

Legit.ng previously reported that Baba Ijesha and Luminee announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Dayo Amusa caught in a heated exchange with man over Baba Ijesha. Credit: dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

However, the announcement has been trailed by mixed reactions from many Nigerians, including celebrities, over Baba Ijesha's past record.

Amid the controversies, Amusa took to her official Instagram page to congratulate Luminee, omitting Baba Ijesha from her message.

"You’re allowed to be ridiculously happy about this bundle of joy and I’m so thrilled and happy for you. You did so well holding it together even on days it feels so heavy yet you never gave up… Congratulations @ceolumineeofficial Proof that good things come to those who don’t give up. OMO TUNTUN ALEJO AYE! KA A BOOO!!!" Dayo wrote sharing a series of pictures of Luminee and her newborn only.

The actress' action sparked a response from a male netizen, who tackled her for not including Baba Ijesha in her message.

In his words,

"Oju aye,, why you don't post her husband picture BABA IJESHA."

Not ready to let the criticism slide, Amusa fired back at the netizen, writing,

"Take the mic 🎤 to your parents to tell you WHY. That is if they are sensible enough to comprehend."

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that actress Mercy Aigbe celebrated only CEO Luminee and her newborn, leaving out Baba Ijesha in her congratulatory message.

Screenshot of the exchange between Dayo Amusa and man is below:

Mixed reactions as man drags Dayo Amusa for leaving out Baba Ijesha in celebratory post. Credit: dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

Dayo Amusa's social media post celebrating only CEO Luminee is below:

Reactions as Dayo Amusa blasts man

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

kinghadeolu commented:

"una no dey taya ni You post wahala-You no post still wahala."

phummylayhor said:

Who be this one again 🤦‍♀️Person post, you Dey call am oju aye Una go just Dey type nonsense."

daniella__emmanuel reacted:

"l wonder ooh Dayo Amusa hypocrite nobody send you to congratulate only the wife leave them baba ijesha congratulations to you and your family, why she come post only the wife everyone wishes them congratulations used the both of them pictures after all baba ijesha is her colleague if not dayo is alabosi."

iamthefola_ commented:

"so that you people can talk again…hypocrisy full everywhere. She post you go talk, she no post you go still talk."

What Dayo Amusa said about insecurity

Legit.ng previously reported that Dayo Amusa spoke out against what she describes as growing online pressure directed at entertainers over national issues.

Amusa lamented that many in the creative industry are increasingly being attacked for either sharing their opinions or continuing with their work during periods of national crisis.

She wrote:

"The bullying many of you subject our colleagues to in the creative industry is crazy… They freely can’t share their opinion; they can’t post their jobs without being called insensitive."

Source: Legit.ng