Gospel singer Madam Ajonamaku opened up about the heartbreaking tragedies she faced, which left her isolated and vulnerable

The musician recounted a dark period when a strange spiritual influence urged her to pour kerosene on her body and set herself on fire

During a recent podcast interview, Ajonamaku detailed the harsh ridicule she endured in the recording studio and expressed her ongoing fears regarding her children

Gospel singer Morenikeji Olowookere, widely known as Madam Ajonamaku or O Jona Ko Ku Omo-na-bouncing, has opened up about the painful journey that led to the fire accident, which left scars on her face and body.

In a recent episode of the TalkToB podcast with actress Biola Bayo, aired on YouTube on June 16, the singer revealed how years of tragedy and hardship pushed her to a breaking point.

Madam Ajonamaku reveals the heartbreaking story behind her visible burn scars. Photo: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Speaking in Yoruba, Mama Ajonamaku explained that her troubles began after losing several close family members, which left her feeling abandoned and overwhelmed.

“Our family was a happy one until my father suddenly died. My mom also died; my three siblings died as well,” she said.

The praise and worship singer recounted how, during this period, she felt a spiritual force urging her to harm herself.

“I burnt myself. That spirit asked me what I am still doing alive. The spirit told me to take kerosene and pour it on myself. That made me sick for 10 months,” she said.

Ajonamaku also spoke about the ridicule she faced while trying to build her career in music.

“Some people took me to the studio to make a song. They abused and made fun of me that I am ugly, poor and barren,” she said.

Despite these experiences, the gospel singer emphasised her belief that faith in God can overcome spiritual battles.

Madam Ajonamaku admitted that her deepest worry now lies with her children, reflecting on the struggles she endured due to her parents’ financial challenges.

“I am more concerned about my children. If only I had known, I wouldn’t have had those children because I know what I went through. I have nobody except God. He should interfere because I am tired.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Madam Ajonamaku's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users sympathised with the singer while acknowledging the spiritual realities of life.

@testimonyogunsanwo wrote:

“Aww God bless Mummy na bouncing..."o jabo ko fo, o jona ko ku, Oluwa ti gbemi leke mo d'omo na bouncing" 🎶🎵🎼🎤beautiful song from mummy years ago.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

@kng_henry commented:

“Hmmm atimes I wonder why we come to this life just to come and suffer then go back to heaven or hell. It doesn’t make sense. It’s just crazy”

@laidolyn said:

“God abeg😢This life is more spiritual than we all see”

@cisse_magic_touch reacted:

“Hmmmmmm Life 😢😢😢😢 It is well God will come through for you mummy”

@flokygl wrote:

“If you have never fallen into depression, I mean real depression. 🥲U won’t understand 😢”

@wunmmycute said:

“Those words are heavy,she's really going through a lot🥲🥲”

Ajonamaku details her painful journey through family tragedy, severe depression, and overcoming suicidal thoughts. Photo: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer Busola Oke Eleyele recounts struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Busola Oke Eleyele broke down in tears during a live session.

The singer explained to actress Biola Bayo that severe hunger and depression caused her public outcry.

She clarified that she never threatened to take her own life because of her strong Christian faith.

Source: Legit.ng