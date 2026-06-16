Timi Frank warned that any attempt to deregister the ADC and other opposition parties could have triggered serious political instability

The former APC spokesman alleged that a controversial court judgment was delivered without proper notice to parties involved

Frank called on the international community, including US President Donald Trump, to monitor developments and support the protection of democratic institutions

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has warned that any attempt to remove the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition parties from Nigeria's political landscape could provoke serious instability and threaten the country's democratic system.

Frank issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday, June 16, amid reports of a court ruling that could pave the way for the deregistration of some political parties.

Frank condemns Justice Lifu's ruling as a dangerous attack on constitutional governance. Photo: ADC

Source: Twitter

He argued that such a move would weaken political competition ahead of the 2027 general election and undermine the principles of multi-party democracy.

He also appealed to the international community, including United States President Donald Trump, to closely monitor developments in Nigeria and support efforts to protect democratic institutions.

Could opposition parties face deregistration?

According to Frank, there are concerns surrounding the circumstances in which the judgment was delivered. He claimed that the ruling was issued without prior notification to the parties involved or their legal representatives.

"The judgment came suddenly without prior notice to the parties involved. From the information available to us, it appeared that the judgment had been prepared elsewhere and simply delivered by the court," he alleged.

He further questioned the judicial process that led to the decision, describing it as unusual and lacking transparency.

"Nobody knew about it. There was no information and no briefing, even to the lawyers representing the parties. The judgment was given suddenly. It was something they plotted and cooked up to make it look legitimate without even notifying the parties involved," Frank alleged.

The political activist claimed that information available to his camp suggested external influence in the preparation and delivery of the judgment.

"From the information we received, the judgment was written elsewhere and handed to the judge. The Office of the Attorney-General wrote the script and the judge merely played out that script," he alleged.

Timi Frank warns that efforts to deregister opposition parties could threaten Nigeria's democratic stability.

Source: Facebook

What does Frank say about democracy?

Frank maintained that the issue extends beyond any single political party and concerns the rights of Nigerians to freely participate in the democratic process.

"This issue goes beyond ADC or any individual politician. It concerns the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely associate, participate in politics and choose their leaders through competitive and credible elections," he stated.

He accused the current administration of pursuing actions aimed at weakening opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and ADC. According to him, such actions could narrow political space and limit voter choice.

Frank also expressed concern about public perceptions regarding the independence of the judiciary. He argued that recent developments have fuelled debate about whether some judicial decisions are being made free from political influence.

Could a one-party state trigger unrest?

Warning of wider consequences, Frank said efforts to eliminate major opposition platforms could create tensions across the country.

"It must be noted that any attempt by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and those working with him to deregister political parties, particularly major opposition parties such as the ADC, will give rise to a crisis that may be difficult to contain," he said.

He added that many Nigerians view the ADC as a political platform with support across regional, ethnic and religious lines. Any effort to weaken such a platform, he argued, would face strong resistance.

"Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people. Any desperate attempt to turn the country into a one-party state could trigger unrest and a crisis that nobody can control. The consequences for national unity and democratic governance would be severe," he warned.

Frank called on civil society organisations, religious leaders, professional groups and democratic institutions to remain vigilant. He also urged foreign governments and international partners to pay close attention to political developments in Nigeria ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Atiku slams court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties, describing the ruling as a threat to Nigeria's democratic system and political pluralism.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku argued that the decision raised concerns about the rule of law and the future of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng