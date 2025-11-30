A public affairs analyst, Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq, has reacted to the list of 32 ambassadorial nominees

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State - Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have sent all the names of the ambassadorial nominees to the Senate at once.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

He lamented that for about two years now, Nigeria has had no Ambassador in about 109 foreign missions worldwide after close to 90 Ambassadors, both career and non-career, were recalled and disengaged.

Amadi said the vacuum created some negative impact on Nigeria's global reputation, international relations, and international politics.

He said it is important for Nigerians to know the difference between career and non-career diplomats.

The lawyer said non-career diplomats are ambassadors appointed for their business or political connections, rather than traditional diplomatic experience.

The public affairs analyst said that the career diplomats are usually seasoned professionals with expertise in the foreign service and missions.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

“Career diplomats are usually seasoned professionals who have attained the ranks and expertise in the foreign service and missions, often with proven experience in diplomacy, international relations, and negotiations.

“Non-career diplomats, on the other hand, are often appointees, usually with specific expertise or in politics. They might not have the same level of experience as career diplomats, but they bring other valuable skills to the table. These are Ambassadors appointed for their business or political connections, rather than traditional diplomatic experience.”

Amadi said he is not surprised about the person who made the list of the non-career Ambassadorial designees.

He said the most important thing is that the ambassadorial vacuum has been filled by Nigerians in all the foreign missions.

“About the persons who made the list, it is not surprising to me, particularly the non-career Ambassadorial designates, the reason is that political appointments are based on party loyalty and the connection the person has with the President or the political class. They all have to be rewarded for their partisanship and loyalty.

“The important thing is that Nigeria can now have the ambassadorial vacuum filled by Nigerians in all the foreign missions and services all around the world."

