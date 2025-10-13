Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Sunday Ude-Okoye, has resigned from the party.

Udeh-Okoye said the decision followed “deep reflection and careful consideration,” lamenting that the PDP had “strayed far from the ideals of its founding fathers.”

His resignation letter was contained in a letter dated Monday, October 13, 2025, and

As reported by Daily Trust, Udeh-Okoye addressed his resignation letter to the PDP Ward Chairman in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“I have come to the solemn conclusion that I can no longer, in good conscience, remain within a system that has strayed so far from its original purpose.”

He said the PDP has regrettably lost its “moral compass and ideological direction.”

Udeh-Okoye argued that the PDP is no longer the beacon of hope for democratic governance.

“The party has lost its moral compass, ideological direction, and founding principles of unity, justice, and equity.”

