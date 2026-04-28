A young Nigerian lady shared the moment she met popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele at an airport

In a heartwarming video posted on her official account, she greeted the actress and recorded the special moment

She added a caption to the video describing the actress's personality and how she behaved during their meeting

A young Nigerian lady documented her encounter with renowned Nollywood actress Funke Akindele while both were at an airport terminal.

He uploaded footage showing herself alongside the film star at the Calabar airport.

Lady shares video praising actress Funke Akindele for her friendly attitude. Photo credit: @prettybright12/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about actress Funke Akindele's personality

In the caption, the lady, identified by the TikTok handle @prettybright12, expressed admiration for the actress and commented on her physical appearance and cheerful demeanour during their encounter.

The clip captured the two of them together within the airport premises smiling while recording a video together.

After posting the clip on her page, the lady spoke about the experience and shared her impressions of the celebrity.

She noted that the actress appeared attractive and displayed a friendly manner throughout the meeting.

Lady posts heartwarming clip with Funke Akindele. Photo credit: @prettybright12/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Funke Akindele in Calabar airport. See who I saw today at Calabar airport. Funke Akindele. She's so pretty and she's so jovial. Love you mama."

Reactions as lady speaks about Funke Akindele

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@HUZ OF NAILS said:

"Show us nah , show us nah , are we not the one that like the video for you."

@CRISTYLES said:

"2 things would make her be free with you like this, 1. There’s no crowd, 2. You look and smell nice."

@TemmyBabbs said:

"Can you see how fast the question pop in as if it's AI and her laugh after was just like AI as well. So funny. Lolz."

@Bliuchops commented:

"The way she asked the question and her reaction to the answer got me laughing."

@BEYOND said:

"Wentin u sef carry?? Wey dey make my fav dey ask."

@Midwife said:

"When I saw the eye movement I knew a dangerous question was popping up."

@GinaJ25519 wrote:

"Funke Akindele is very beautiful and free, saw her last December."

@Obaa reacted:

"As a woman I want to see it too."

@bukkyem37 added:

"Lafunke lafunky, the thing is I don't know what is wrong with my spirit, it refuse to judge you ,and I want follow people to c d reason to judge u oo but my spirit no gree my spirit oooo lafunky carry go jooo."

@nosakhare benjamin.A.G ojo said:

"I don't like watching a Nigeria move but i remember u and mercy Johnson acting a move u people's are perfect I swear."

See the clip below:

Lady speaks about Funke Akindele's movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix.

Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews.

Source: Legit.ng