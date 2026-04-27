A Nigerian artist has expressed confidence that he would set a new Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by mouth

The individual explained what had happened to his mouth, knee, and shoulder since he began the drawing to set a new record

In an exclusive chat with BBC Pidgin, he mentioned why he plans to set the new record and sent a message to fellow artists

A Nigerian artist eyes Guinness World Record for largest drawing by mouth, gives reason has begun an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by mouth by an individual.

In an event taking place in Aba, Abia State, the artist, Nuel Joffrey, was shown explaining why he is trying to break the record.

Nigerian artist explains reason behind mouth drawing world record attempt. Photo Source: TikTok/bbcnewspidgin, Instagram/officialnuelgeoffrey

Source: TikTok

Nigerian artist eyes Guinness World Record

In a video shared by BBC @bbcnewspidgin, Nuel Joffrey spoke about the body pain he has started to experience as a result of using his mouth to hold a tool, which he uses for drawing.

He spoke about experiencing aches in some parts of the body and also blisters on his knees and shoulders.

Explaining why he wants to set the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by mouth by an individual, he said in the interview with @bbcnewspidgin:

“What I'm doing here is, I'm trying to break Guinness World Record for largest drawing by mouth by an individual. I'm trying to break this record because I want to change the narrative that people have about artists.”

“Everyone thinks that being an artist is about drawing portraits, but no. I want to change it.”

“To be an artist, you can do plenty other things.”

During the attempt, he explained that he is mostly at the location during rainfall and also under heavy sun, and so he has started to develop skin reactions.

Nuel Joffrey said in the TikTok video:

“When the sun is shining, it's beating me. When the rain is falling, it's beating me and so far, I'm beginning to have skin reactions. My teeth are aching me, the incisors are aching, I have blisters on my knees and elbows.”

“I tried to break Guinness World Record last year, 2025, most faces painted in one hour; that one did not succeed.”

“I’m sure I'll win this one. I know it'll open the eyes of creatives that are in Aba, Abia State. They'll know they can go anywhere, even cities people look down on, and become anything you want to become.”

In a post he shared on his Instagram page containing several photos, @officialnuelgeoffrey explained again his reason for trying to set a record for the largest drawing by mouth by an individual.

Nigerian artist attempts Guinness World Record for largest drawing by mouth. Photo Source: Instagram/officialnuelgeoffrey

Source: TikTok

Artist gives reason for GWR attempt

His statement:

“The objective for attempting the Largest Drawing by Mouth by an Individual was not just to put Aba on the Guinness Book of Records but to also prove to myself that I can do anything if my focus is single (with corresponding action).”

“We didn’t do publicity for this project because we were trying to cut cost since I am singlehandedly funding it.”

“I will share my experiences as well as the side effects of attempting this record in my subsequent posts. Till then, enjoy the last slide.”

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has announced her plan to set a Guinness World Record by cooking agbo (herbs) for 300 hours in Ibadan.

She said she will carry out the cooking marathon in December and asked people to wish her well. The lady also shared photos online to promote the event.

Lady targets Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian traveller, Alma Asinobi, has shared her plan to try to break a Guinness World Record by visiting all seven continents in less than 70 hours.

She said her journey is because she has had many problems while travelling with a Nigerian passport, like visa rejection and long waiting times.

Source: Legit.ng