Francis Okoye praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance

Okoye has called for Wale Edun's removal as finance minister since 2024 due to underperformance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain considers the cabinet reshuffle a welcome and necessary change

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The convener of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing Wale Edun as Minister of Finanace of Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Edun in a minor cabinet reshuffle and also ordered Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, will hand over to the minister of state.

Francis Okoye celebrates new finance minister Taiwo Oyedele's appointment. Photo credit: officialABAT/WaleEdun/X

Source: Twitter

Okoye said the new minister, Taiwo Oyedele, is a better choice for the office than Edun.

The APC chieftain said he has been calling for Edun’s sack since 2024, before he was finally asked to leave the office.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

He said the minor cabinet reshuffling is a welcome and needed development.

The politician congratulated President Tinubu for taking the needed action.

“I have been calling for Wale Edun's sack since 2024. Thank you, Mr President, for that long-awaited sack. The new minister of finance is a “better choice.”

Okoye rated Edun’s performance as well below average since assuming office in 2023.

“It is long expected that he should go and manage his health and family.

“He has not performed well as a minister.”

Francis Okoye praises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for replacing Edun as finance minister. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Wale Edun breaks silence after Tinubu sacked him

Recall that Edun reflected on his time as the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy as an honour and a privilege.

Edun said Nigeria's economic growth improved from two per cent to over four per cent during his tenure as minister of finance.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his removal from office on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Read more stories on Wale Edun:

Amount Wale Edun will receive after removal

Recall that ministers who left President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet are set to receive ₦6,079,200.00 as severance pay.

The payout, confirmed by RMAFC, equals 300% of their total salary after a successful tenure.

Wale Edun and other ex-ministers qualify under the federal government’s clause of completing service successfully.

Source: Legit.ng