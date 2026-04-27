APC Chieftain Weighs In on Wale Edun’s Sudden Removal, “I Have Been Calling"
- Francis Okoye praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance
- Okoye has called for Wale Edun's removal as finance minister since 2024 due to underperformance
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain considers the cabinet reshuffle a welcome and necessary change
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The convener of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing Wale Edun as Minister of Finanace of Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy.
Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Edun in a minor cabinet reshuffle and also ordered Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, will hand over to the minister of state.
Okoye said the new minister, Taiwo Oyedele, is a better choice for the office than Edun.
The APC chieftain said he has been calling for Edun’s sack since 2024, before he was finally asked to leave the office.
He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
He said the minor cabinet reshuffling is a welcome and needed development.
The politician congratulated President Tinubu for taking the needed action.
“I have been calling for Wale Edun's sack since 2024. Thank you, Mr President, for that long-awaited sack. The new minister of finance is a “better choice.”
Okoye rated Edun’s performance as well below average since assuming office in 2023.
“It is long expected that he should go and manage his health and family.
“He has not performed well as a minister.”
Wale Edun breaks silence after Tinubu sacked him
Recall that Edun reflected on his time as the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy as an honour and a privilege.
Edun said Nigeria's economic growth improved from two per cent to over four per cent during his tenure as minister of finance.
He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his removal from office on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Read more stories on Wale Edun:
- Ex-Finance Minister Wale Edun’s Economic Scorecard Released After Sack
- Wale Edun: 3 Controversies Surrounding the Finance Minister Before Tinubu Sacked Him
- Presidency Gives Fresh Update on Wale Edun After Previous Announcement
- Meet Wale Edun, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Monetary Policy; his CV is Very Impressive
- Insiders Disclose Alleged Reason Tinubu Fired Wale Edun as Finance Minister Published 22 Apr 2026
- Naira Float, Subsidy Removal: 7 Economic Policies Under Wale Edun and How They Affected Nigerians
- Wale Edun: Old X Post Predicting Finance Minister's Sack Resurfaces
Amount Wale Edun will receive after removal
Recall that ministers who left President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet are set to receive ₦6,079,200.00 as severance pay.
The payout, confirmed by RMAFC, equals 300% of their total salary after a successful tenure.
Wale Edun and other ex-ministers qualify under the federal government’s clause of completing service successfully.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.