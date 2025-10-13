Governor Peter Mbah and his entire cabinet dumped the PDP for the APC, signalling a major political shift in Enugu state’s long-held party alignment

The defection was confirmed by the governor’s media aide, with videos showing commissioners and aides pledging allegiance to President Tinubu and chanting APC slogans

Former PDP youth leader Sunday Udeh-Okoye also quit the party, citing loss of ideology and moral direction, deepening the crisis within the opposition

Enugu state witnessed a major political shake-up on Monday, October 13, as Governor Peter Mbah and all members of his cabinet dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the governor’s anticipated formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mbah’s team joins ruling party

The development was confirmed by the governor’s Senior Media Aide, Dan Nwomeh, in a video shared on his social media platforms, Punch reported.

In the footage, several commissioners and top aides were seen openly declaring their allegiance to the APC, pledging support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Enugu state cabinet members join the APC with full chest along with Governor PN Mbah,” Nwomeh stated.

In the video, officials were also heard chanting,

“We are now in APC; tomorrow is here; it is APC all the way; it is Jagaban all the way; from top to bottom.”

The collective defection marks a historic realignment in Enugu politics, long considered a stronghold of the PDP since the return of democracy in 1999.

Udeh-Okoye dumps PDP over lost ideology

Meanwhile, former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has also resigned from the party.

In a letter dated October 13 and addressed to the PDP chairman in his Agbogugu Ward, Awgu Local Government Area, Udeh-Okoye said the decision came after deep reflection.

He wrote:

“The decision to quit the party did not come lightly. The PDP was an integral part of my political journey, offering me opportunities to contest and serve in various offices. For these privileges, I remain profoundly grateful.”

However, he lamented that the PDP had “lost its moral compass and ideological direction,” adding that he could no longer remain in a system that had drifted from its founding ideals, Vanguard reported.

“I am compelled to part ways with the PDP as I embark on a progressive journey dedicated to restoring the values of democracy, accountability, and service to the people,” he added.

Udeh-Okoye, who served as PDP national youth leader from 2017 to 2021 and represented Awgu North Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2017, was a key figure in the party’s internal crisis following his contest with Senator Samuel Anyanwu for the national secretary position.

Political observers believe the mass defection of Governor Mbah and his team could drastically alter the political balance in Enugu state, further weakening the PDP’s dominance and bolstering the APC’s foothold in the South-East.

