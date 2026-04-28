Alhaji Isiaq Dahunsi died aboard an Istanbul–Lagos flight en route to Murtala Muhammed International Airport as confirmed by Imam Ishola Isiaq, a close associate of the deceased

Imam Ishola Isiaq of the Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria expressed grief and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased, saying the passenger died inside the aircraft

Authorities and the airline involved had yet to disclose the cause of death as condolences poured in from friends and social media users following the incident

A Nigerian man, Alhaji Isiaq Dahunsi, has died while onboard a flight travelling from Istanbul, Türkiye, to Lagos, Nigeria, in the early hours of Monday, April 27.

Death occurs mid-flight

Nigerian Man Dies Aboard Istanbul-Lagos Flight

Source: Twitter

The incident was confirmed in a social media post by a close associate of the deceased, Ishola Isiaq, an Imam of the Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, who shared the news via his verified Facebook page.

According to him, the tragic event happened as the aircraft was en route to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“I lost a childhood friend, Late Alhaji Isiaq Dahunsi, this morning, Monday 27th April 2026, on his way back from Istanbul, Turkey, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport. He died inside the flight,” he wrote.

He did not disclose the cause of death or the airline involved in the incident, Leadership reported.

Cleric expresses grief and prayer

The cleric, who described the deceased as a childhood friend, also offered prayers for the repose of his soul.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah we come and to Him is our ultimate return,” he wrote.

“May Almighty Allah accept his return and forgive his shortcomings,” he added.

Condolences pour in online

Following the announcement, social media was flooded with condolence messages as friends, acquaintances and followers expressed shock over the sudden death.

Many users prayed for the family of the deceased and described the incident as heartbreaking.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of death had not been made public, and neither the airline nor the relevant authorities in Nigeria or Türkiye had issued an official statement regarding the incident.

South Sudan plane crashes

A small passenger aircraft has crashed in South Sudan, killing all 14 people on board, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the victims included the pilot and 13 passengers, among them 12 South Sudanese nationals and two Kenyans.

Source: Legit.ng