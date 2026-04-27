PDP, ADC, Labour Party and Accord Party factions disowned the Ibadan opposition summit , insisting they were not represented and would not be bound by its resolutions

Wike-aligned PDP and ADC factions rejected claims of a united opposition ticket, declaring plans to field separate presidential candidates for the 2027 elections

Labour Party and Accord Party distanced themselves from coalition talks, with Accord Party also threatening legal action over alleged unauthorised use of its identity

FCT, Abuja - A major political rift has emerged within Nigeria’s opposition bloc as factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party, and Accord Party disowned the recent Ibadan opposition summit, insisting they were neither represented nor bound by its resolutions.

The groups also separately declared that they would be fielding their own presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, despite discussions at the meeting suggesting a possible united front against President Bola Tinubu.

Wike's PDP, ADC Reject Ibadan Meeting, Announce What'll Happen With 2027 Presidential Ticket

Source: Facebook

Wike-aligned PDP dismisses summit participants as impostors

The PDP faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, strongly rejected the legitimacy of the Ibadan gathering, accusing its organisers of misrepresenting the party, Punch reported.

Speaking on behalf of the faction, National Publicity Secretary Jungudo Mohammed said those who attended in the PDP’s name were not authorised representatives.

“We cannot be part of that arrangement, not because we are against alliances, but because those who went there did not represent the PDP,” he said.

He further maintained that the party remained committed to producing its own presidential candidate and had not entered into any coalition agreement with other opposition groups.

ADC factions distance themselves from coalition talks

Both factions of the ADC also disowned the summit, with Interim National Chairman Kingsley Ogga-led group insisting it was not involved in the meeting or its outcomes.

Ogga stressed that the party should first resolve its internal disputes before considering alliances.

“Our group was not part of that opposition summit, and we do not support its resolutions,” he said.

Similarly, the Nafiu Gombe-led faction also rejected the agreement for a joint presidential candidate, insisting the party would contest independently in 2027.

According to Bala Kumo, Chief of Staff to the factional chairman, “We are not part of any arrangement to present a single candidate. The ADC will field its own candidate across all elective positions.”

LP prioritises internal restructuring

The Labour Party also distanced itself from the Ibadan meeting, saying its leadership was focused on internal consolidation ahead of its upcoming convention.

Interim National Chairman Nenadi Usman, through her aide Ken Asogwa, stated that coalition discussions were not a priority for the party at this stage.

“For now, we are focused on stabilising our party structure. Any coalition decision in future will be communicated officially,” he said.

Accord Party threatens legal action over alleged impersonation

The Accord Party went further to reject any association with the summit, alleging that its identity had been used without consent.

Party leader Prof Chris Imumolen warned that legal action could follow if the situation was not addressed.

“The Accord Party was not part of that meeting and did not authorise the use of its name or symbol. This is a misrepresentation, not an oversight,” the party said.

It added that it remained focused on presenting its own presidential candidate in 2027 and would not be drawn into unauthorised alliances.

Opposition summit calls for joint ticket against APC

Despite the widespread rejection, the Ibadan summit had earlier produced a communiqué in which participating opposition figures reportedly agreed to consider presenting a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Prominent political figures at the meeting included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors, and other senior opposition leaders.

The communiqué also warned against moves that could push Nigeria towards a one-party system.

APC dismisses opposition coalition, criticises Makinde

Reacting, the APC dismissed the summit as politically inconsequential and criticised remarks made by Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde during the event, accusing him of inflammatory rhetoric.

The ruling party argued that the opposition alliance lacked unity and a credible alternative agenda for governance.

“The opposition is not offering Nigerians any clear vision; they are simply recycling grievances,” APC spokesperson Felix Morka said.

PDP factions clash over interpretation of Makinde’s remarks

Meanwhile, differing PDP factions also disagreed over Makinde’s comments referencing historical political unrest, with one group describing it as a cautionary reminder and another condemning it as inappropriate political rhetoric.

The controversy has further deepened divisions within Nigeria’s opposition landscape as parties head towards the 2027 electoral cycle.

Makinde withdraws the honour bestowed on Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his former ally, now the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have taken their rift to the next level. In a new twist, Makinde renamed a popular road, which he had earlier named after the minister, a development that elicited mixed reactions.

Makinde and Wike, who worked together ahead of the 2023 general elections, have been at loggerheads over the control of the leadership of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng