Gombe South senator, Anthony Siyako Yaro, has announced his resignation from the opposition PDP and joined the ruling APC

The senator's defection was announced in a statement by the media office of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday, April 24

This came days after Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed that the APC now has 87 of the 108 senators in the Red Chamber

Anthony Siyako Yaro, the senator representing Gombe South senatorial district, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was disclosed in a statement by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya's director-general of press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, adding that it was the latest string of defections that the governor had orchestrated.

Senator Anthony Siyako Yaro defects from PDP to the APC Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Earlier, three federal lawmakers dumped the PDP to join the ruling party, including the minority whip of the House of Representatives, Ali Isa JC, the lawmaker representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency, Abdullahi El-Rasheed and his Yamaltu Deba counterpart, Inuwa Garba.

Daily Trust reported that the governor's spokesperson explained that the latest defection had strengthened the APC in Gombe State. He added that it “effectively consolidates its political dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Senate announces list of APC senators

This is came days after Senate President Godswill Akpabio also bragged that the APC now has 87 senators out of 106, adding that about 20 are in talks with him and that he will update Nigerians once they conclude their plans, expressing optimism that the senators would be under one party soon.

His statement reads in part:

"Out of 106 senators, the APC now has about 87 senators. remain few people to join us, but about twenty-something are still negotiating with me. When the negotiations are completed, I will let you know so we can move as one."

Nigerians react as Akpabio speaks on defection

The video of the moment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Nze Ndi Anambra said that did not mean APC will win in the next election:

"If you now have 87 Senators and 32 Govs, it simply means that Tinubu has won his second term? What is then your fear by destabilizating the opposition parties, since you now have a majority of the politicians on your side?"

Nigerians react as Godswill Akpabio says APC now has 87 senators Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Francis Emmanuel Nwankwo commented:

"Negotiating keh! Even your party have people who will dump you as they won’t be in the party after the sales of forms. lol, a sinking man always doesn’t have eyes to see the drain."

Oma Ann said the announcement was not good for the opposition:

"This is less about celebration and more about the shrinking space for opposition voices."

Kehinde Ogunbiyi criticised the Senate president:

"I don't know that Nigeria can ever turn to this. I know this country to be a nation of highly intellectual people."

See the video of Akpabio on X here:

Senate president speaks on insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswil Akpabio has blamed the insecurity in the country on the upcoming elections, and predicted improvement after the polls.

However, some critics of the claim have challenged Akpabio's views and highlighted the need for peace ahead of elections.

At the same time, public reactions have revealed mixed feelings on security and Akpabio's optimistic outlook ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng