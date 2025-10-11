Hon. Muhammad Lawal Kuryar Madaro, a former PDP candidate for the Kaura Namoda South constituency in Zamfara, has defected to the APC

His defection follows his defeat in the recent supplementary election, where APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu emerged victorious

Kuryar cited dissatisfaction with Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership and rising insecurity in Zamfara as reasons for joining the APC

Gusau, Zamfara state - Hon. Muhammad Lawal Kuryar Madaro, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who lost the Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly election, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kuryar's defection was reportedly announced on Saturday, October 11, at a high-profile gathering organised by Hon. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani Projects at the Taula Arena in Gusau.

Legit.ng gathers that the defection comes months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC's Kamilu Sa’idu the victor in the August supplementary election for the Kaura Namoda South constituency.

Returning Officer Lawal Sa’adu from the Federal University Gusau confirmed Sa’idu's triumph, with the APC candidate securing 1,181 votes against Kurya's 194 in the runoff.

Overall, across the constituency, the APC amassed 8,182 votes to the PDP's 5,544, highlighting the APC's strong grip despite the high-stakes contest reportedly backed by a multi-billion naira war chest from PDP Governor Dauda Lawal.

Why I dumped PDP for APC - Kuryar

Following his defection to the APC, Kuryar expressed disappointment with his former party, the PDP's direction and the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal.

He lambasted the Lawal administration for losing focus, particularly on security, which he blamed for his electoral defeat and the broader instability plaguing Zamfara.

However, he urged his followers to unite behind APC leader Dr Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, in efforts to restore peace and progress.

Another PDP governor set to join APC

In a related development, Peter Mbah, the PDP governor of Enugu, is reportedly set to officially defect from the party to the ruling APC at the state capital, Enugu, on Tuesday, October 14.

The Southeast state governor is said to be moving to the ruling party along with the elected state and National Assembly members from the state. Others in the defection train are members of the state executive council and party leaders from the ward to the local government levels in the state.

The APC national chairman and deputy national chairman (South), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Hon. Emma Eneukwu, gave the hint while speaking at the inauguration of a seven-man caretaker committee from the APC in the state. They said efforts are ongoing to strengthen the APC in the South-East region. Meanwhile, Ben Nwoye, the APC national secretary, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 10, while being inaugurated as the chairman of the Enugu State APC Caretaker Committee. He said that the governor and his appointees would officially be received into the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

