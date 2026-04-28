Solomon Akiyesi reportedly complained of sharp chest pains the night before his death, a symptom that led his family to seek immediate medical attention

The late actor was diagnosed with an ulcer at a hospital and sent home with medication, only to pass away hours later in his bed.

His wife reportedly tried to wake him up at 4:00 AM on Monday morning for their usual routine, but the thespian remained unresponsive

Fresh details have emerged about the final moments of veteran Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi, following reports that he died in his sleep.

The late thespian, who reportedly passed away on Monday, April 27, at the age of 66, had complained of chest pain just hours before his death, according to new information shared by his daughter, reports The Vanguard.

The update was disclosed by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Yakub Abubakar, who relayed the account from the actor’s daughter.

Solomon Akiyesi reportedly complained of sharp chest pains the night before his death. Photos: Solomon Akiyesi.

Source: Instagram

According to the AGN president, Akiyesi felt unwell the night before he passed away and alerted family members.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital where doctors reportedly diagnosed him with an ulcer and prescribed medication.

After receiving treatment, the veteran actor returned home and went to bed.

However, events took a heartbreaking turn in the early hours of the following morning.

Yakub Abubakar explained that the actor’s wife tried to wake him around 4 a.m., but he did not respond.

Akiyesi, a native of Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, began his Nollywood career in the late 1990s.

Over the years, he featured in more than 100 films and earned recognition as both an actor and producer.

Colleagues often described him as experienced, versatile, and dedicated to the craft.

Colleague mourn Solomon Akiyesi

Among those who paid tribute was Nollywood actress Celestina Dovigalle, who described Akiyesi as a lively presence whose humour brightened movie sets.

In an emotional post, Dovigalle recalled the late actor’s energy and the joy he brought to colleagues.

“Some people don’t just walk into a room—they light it up with laughter. Solomon Akiyesi was that kind of soul. Playful, full of life, and always ready to turn even the most serious set into a moment of joy,” she wrote.

She added that working with him went beyond acting, noting that he made filming environments easier and more relaxed.

“Working with him meant more than just acting—it meant laughter between takes, lightness in heavy moments, and a presence that made everything feel easier. He had a way of reminding you not to take life too seriously,” she added.

Solomon Akiyesu was diagnosed with an ulcer at a hospital and sent home with medication. Photo: Solomon Akiyesi.

Source: Facebook

Actress Bukky Mountain dies

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng