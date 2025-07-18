‎Today, I formally tendered my resignation from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a platform on which I have served my people and contributed to nation-building.

‎This was not an easy decision, but after deep reflection and wide consultations with leaders, supporters, and constituents across Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben, I believe it is time to take a new direction in pursuit of our shared vision for progress, inclusion, and effective representation.

Top House of Reps members dumps PDP Photo Credit: @Onobunmarcus

Source: Twitter

‎I remain committed to the service of my people and the development of our dear constituency. In the coming days, I will continue consultations and engage widely as we prepare to unveil the next chapter of this journey together.

‎I am grateful to the PDP for the opportunities it has given me, and most importantly, to the good people of my constituency for their unwavering support and trust.

Source: Legit.ng