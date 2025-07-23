Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has slammed Atiku Abubakar and other top politicians who dumped the PDP and moved to the ruling APC and the African Democratic Congress

Saraki, at an event on Wednesday, explained why Atiku and others, including federal lawmakers, are leaving the PDP ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng reported that Saraki spoke after four popular senators resigned from the PDP on Wednesday, July 23 and joined the ruling APC

Former Senate President and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has criticised recent defections from the PDP.

Saraki noted that those leaving for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are doing so out of anger rather than strategic thinking.

Speaking at the Consultative Conference of PDP founding fathers and stakeholders, held on Wednesday, July 23, at the NAF Conference Hall in Abuja, Saraki warned that political solutions must be based on strategy, not emotion.

Atiku, 4 top senators dump PDP

The event comes amid a wave of high-profile defections from the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar dumped the PDP after adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

Also, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced the defection of four senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during plenary on Wednesday, July 23.

After reading the letter, Akpabio directed that the letters should be documented by the Clerk of the Senate. The decamping senators are Senators Francis Fadahunsi, Osun East and Oluwole Olubiyi, Osun Central. Others are Senators Aniekan Bassey, Akwa Ibom North East and Samson Ekong, Akwa Ibom South.

"PDP cannot be written off" - Saraki

Reacting to the wave of defections, Saraki stated that the gathering of party leaders is a clear indication that the PDP cannot be written off, The Punch reported.

He stated:

“A lot of people are leaving the party now, and leaving with anger.

“Yes, we have problems. But the other parties (APC and ADC) that we’re talking about also have problems. The other parties, especially the ruling party today, have already spent almost 12 years in government. Is their record any better than PDP’s? Of course not. So what are they offering Nigerians?”

Saraki affirmed that PDP state chapters remain united and that party structures at all levels are standing by for guidance from the national leadership.

2027 election: Saraki speaks on reconciliation efforts

Legit.ng previously reported that Dr. Bukola Saraki, reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Saraki expressed optimism about the party’s prospects and noted that the PDP has time to resolve its leadership crisis and restore itself as a vibrant opposition in Nigeria.

Speaking in Kwara state, Saraki hinted at progress being made, with reconciliation efforts gaining momentum ahead of the PDP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for the end of June 2025.

