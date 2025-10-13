Muhammad Lawal Kuryar Madaro, PDP candidate for the Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly, has defected to the APC.

Reacting, the APC National Youth Wing welcomed the former PDP chieftain, linking the development to Minister Matawalle's influence

The APC youth wing also slammed Governor Dauda Lawal and advised other PDP members in the state on what to do ahead of the 2027 elections

Gusau, Zamfara state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing has welcomed Hon. Muhammad Lawal Kuryar Madaro, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly, following his defection to the APC.

The group said the development signals a growing wave of support for the APC under the visionary leadership of Dr Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence.

In a statement signed by Comrade Danjuma Nuhu, the APC National Youth Wing celebrated Kurya’s move as a bold embrace of progress and an unequivocal rejection of Governor Dauda Lawal’s catastrophic administration.

Supplementary poll: Kurya defects after losing to APC

Kurya’s defection follows his crushing defeat in the August supplementary election, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu the rightful winner of the Kaura Namoda South constituency.

Returning Officer Lawal Sa’adu from the Federal University Gusau confirmed Sa’idu’s triumph, securing 1,181 votes against Kurya’s 194 in the runoff.

Across the constituency, APC amassed 8,182 votes, dwarfing PDP’s 5,544.

Comrade Danjuma Nuhu hailed Matawalle as a political colossus whose strategic brilliance and unrelenting dedication to Zamfara’s security and prosperity have redefined the state’s future.

“Dr. Bello Matawalle is a rare gem, a leader whose political dexterity and foresight have elevated him to a towering figure in Nigerian politics.

“As Minister of State for Defence, he has spearheaded relentless efforts to curb banditry, bringing renewed hope to Zamfara’s beleaguered communities.

“His ability to unite diverse groups and inspire defections like Kurya attests to his magnetic leadership and unyielding commitment to progress,” Nuhu declared.

He said Matawalle’s policies have laid a foundation for peace and development, positioning him as the architect of Zamfara’s renaissance.

Zamfara: Gov Lawal accused of incompetence

Meanwhile, Nuhu blasted Governor Dauda Lawal, branding his administration a monumental disaster that has plunged Zamfara into deeper chaos.

“Governor Lawal’s tenure is a masterclass in failure. His reckless squandering of billions on futile political campaigns, like Kurya’s, could not mask his administration’s incompetence.

“From escalating insecurity to crumbling infrastructure and economic neglect, Lawal has betrayed the trust of Zamfarans.

“His obsession with political vendettas over governance has left the state in ruins,” Nuhu asserted.

The APC National Youth Wing extended an open invitation to other PDP members to join the APC.

“We call on all well-meaning PDP members ready to walk away from the governor’s sinking ship to embrace the APC, where Matawalle’s leadership offers a clear path to stability and growth,” Nuhu said.

