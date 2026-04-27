All 14 passengers, including the pilot, were killed after a small aircraft operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd crashed near Juba in South Sudan

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the plane lost contact about 30 minutes after take-off from Yei while en route to the capital

Authorities said preliminary findings had suggested poor visibility and adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the crash as investigations continued

A small passenger aircraft has crashed in South Sudan, killing all 14 people on board, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the victims included the pilot and 13 passengers, among them 12 South Sudanese nationals and two Kenyans.

Plane Crash in South Sudan, Many Confirmed Dead as Details Emerge

Source: UGC

Aircraft lost contact minutes after take-off

The ill-fated flight, operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, departed from Yei at about 09:15 local time (07:15 GMT) on Monday morning en route to Juba.

Officials said communication with the aircraft was lost roughly 30 minutes into the journey before it eventually went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital.

Weather conditions suspected in crash

Preliminary findings suggest adverse weather may have played a role in the tragedy, particularly poor visibility, although investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, the aviation authority said the crash site had been secured and a team dispatched to establish the exact cause of the incident.

“Initial reports have suggested the aircraft may have come down due to adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility,” the authority stated.

Rescue team deployed as probe continues

Emergency responders and investigators have been deployed to the crash location to recover remains and examine the wreckage.

Authorities have not yet released further details but say a full inquiry has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Safety concerns resurface over aviation record

The crash has once again raised concerns about aviation safety in South Sudan, where air travel incidents are frequently linked to weather conditions, overloading, or ageing aircraft.

In a similar incident in January 2025, 20 oil workers were killed when a plane crashed shortly after take-off near Unity State oil fields while en route to Juba.

Officials say improving aviation safety standards remains a key challenge in the country.

Source: Legit.ng