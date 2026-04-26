Just In: 'It Will Shake Tinubu,' Prominent Prophet Releases Fresh Prophecy on 2027 Election
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned that the opposition alliance could challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 bid, but predicts eventual collapse
- Unity among opposition parties is crucial for success, yet betrayal looms within the alliance, Ayodele explained
- According to the outspoken cleric, ceremonial support in the 2027 election masks underlying sincerity issues that threaten long-term alliance stability
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, has said the opposition alliance could pose a serious challenge to President Bola Tinubu.
In a statement on Sunday, April 26, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the decision to field a single opposition candidate is a good move that could make the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) feel the heat; however, he warned that there would be betrayal.
'Opposition alliance threatens Tinubu’s 2027 bid'
The cleric noted that not everyone in the alliance is willing to ensure the success of the project by remaining united till the end. He urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to strengthen unity among all parties involved if they hope to effectively challenge President Tinubu.
He also cautioned them to be mindful of alleged plans to frustrate strong members of the alliance by the ruling party.
Ayodele said:
“If they are united till the end, they can shake Tinubu. The president will feel the heat if they are totally united; that’s the only thing that can give the project success.
"APC will find it tough if they are united, but not everyone there is ready for success. However, the government will frustrate those who have strength among them to weaken them.”
Opposition alliance will eventually collapse - Ayodele
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that while the alliance may stand for a while, it will eventually collapse 'because not everyone involved is sincere'. He added that it is only temporary due to expected betrayals.
The Lagos-based cleric said:
“The Alliance between opposition parties is good, it will scale through for a while, but will be destroyed later because not all of them are sincere. The alliance is for a period, and they must be careful of court cases around them because it will be intense now.”
Read more on the 2027 elections:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
Ayodele downplays City Boy Movement's influence
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asserted that the North will stand by President Tinubu’s re-election.
In a video message shared on his church’s official Facebook page, Ayodele stated that the North generally would play a decisive role in securing Tinubu’s victory in 2027.
Playing down the efficacy of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu movement, Ayodele declared, “After God, (it's) the North.”
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.