Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned that the opposition alliance could challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 bid, but predicts eventual collapse

Unity among opposition parties is crucial for success, yet betrayal looms within the alliance, Ayodele explained

According to the outspoken cleric, ceremonial support in the 2027 election masks underlying sincerity issues that threaten long-term alliance stability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, has said the opposition alliance could pose a serious challenge to President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the decision to field a single opposition candidate is a good move that could make the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) feel the heat; however, he warned that there would be betrayal.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that a united opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 elections could pose a serious challenge to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Opposition alliance threatens Tinubu’s 2027 bid'

The cleric noted that not everyone in the alliance is willing to ensure the success of the project by remaining united till the end. He urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to strengthen unity among all parties involved if they hope to effectively challenge President Tinubu.

He also cautioned them to be mindful of alleged plans to frustrate strong members of the alliance by the ruling party.

President Bola Tinubu of the APC is expected to seek re-election in 2027 as he aims to continue his presidency. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

“If they are united till the end, they can shake Tinubu. The president will feel the heat if they are totally united; that’s the only thing that can give the project success.

"APC will find it tough if they are united, but not everyone there is ready for success. However, the government will frustrate those who have strength among them to weaken them.”

Opposition alliance will eventually collapse - Ayodele

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that while the alliance may stand for a while, it will eventually collapse 'because not everyone involved is sincere'. He added that it is only temporary due to expected betrayals.

The Lagos-based cleric said:

“The Alliance between opposition parties is good, it will scale through for a while, but will be destroyed later because not all of them are sincere. The alliance is for a period, and they must be careful of court cases around them because it will be intense now.”

Read more on the 2027 elections:

Ayodele downplays City Boy Movement's influence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asserted that the North will stand by President Tinubu’s re-election.

In a video message shared on his church’s official Facebook page, Ayodele stated that the North generally would play a decisive role in securing Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Playing down the efficacy of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu movement, Ayodele declared, “After God, (it's) the North.”

Source: Legit.ng