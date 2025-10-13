Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna state - Hon. Sadiq Abdullahi, representing the Sabon Gari federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi is the son of Ango Abdullahi, convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Abdullahi explains reason for dumping the PDP. Photo credit: @Spitfyer7

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi attributed his resignation from the PDP to the alleged internal wrangling in the main opposition party.

As reported by TheCable, Abdullahi’s resignation is contained in a letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Hawa ward, Sabon Gari LGA of Kaduna on Monday, October 13, 2025.

“The persistent internal conflicts and factionalisation within the PDP, which have culminated in a prolonged party crisis, are adversely affecting my ability to effectively represent my constituency and perform my duties optimally.”

The house’s deputy chair on the committee of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FEMA) said he decided after wide consultations with key stakeholders and political associates.

“This decision is driven by my commitment to continue serving the people of Sabon Gari Federal Constituency beyond partisan lines, ensuring that all constituents benefit from purposeful, inclusive, and effective representation.”

The lawmaker won the PDP’s house of representatives’ ticket while in captivity in May 2022.

He was one of the passengers abducted when bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March 2022.

The lawmaker was freed after about four months in captivity.

Former Senate Chief Whip Dumps Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the membership of former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Agboola Ayoola.

The former senator, popularly known as Alleluyah, resigned from the PDP on Friday, October 10, 2025.

An APC lawmaker, Hon Akin Alabi, representing Egbeda Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, reacted to Ayoola's resignation from the PDP.

Ex-PDP Youth Leader Dumps Party

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Peter Mbah and his entire cabinet dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling a major political shift in Enugu state’s long-held party alignment.

The defection was confirmed by the governor’s media aide, with videos showing commissioners and aides pledging allegiance to President Tinubu and chanting APC slogans.

Former PDP youth leader Sunday Udeh-Okoye also quit the party, citing loss of ideology and moral direction, deepening the crisis within the opposition

