Disputed National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Sam Anyanwu, has accused the party’s governors of planning to form new party.

He further accused the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) of conspiring to oust him due to his close ties with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Senator Sam Anyanwu has raised concerns over an alleged plot to form a new party by PDP governors. Photo credit: @officialPDPNG

Source: Twitter

In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Anyanwu claimed that the push to inaugurate Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary, following his Court of Appeal affirmation, was part of a “proxy war” against him.

Wike Factor and PDP’s Internal Struggle

The PDP has been facing internal divisions, with one faction aligning with Wike and another resisting his growing influence.

As a known ally of the former Rivers state governor, Anyanwu has been under pressure following his unsuccessful bid for the Imo State governorship election.

“The truth of the matter is that these people are fighting a proxy war. They know my relationship with Wike. That’s all. I don’t have any issue with any of them,” Anyanwu stated.

He dismissed the legitimacy of the governors’ and BoT’s actions, insisting that neither body has constitutional authority over party leadership decisions.

“The governors’ forum is a voluntary organization. Any governor can decide to be a member. It’s not a compulsory thing. It’s a social gathering,” he argued.

Governors Accused of Plotting Exit Strategy

Anyanwu alleged that certain PDP governors were manufacturing crises within the party as a prelude to defecting and forming a new political movement.

“There is no issue in the party. They are just creating tension, causing unnecessary problems for them to go to the respective parties they want to form,” he claimed.

His remarks come in the wake of a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum in Asaba, Delta state, where the governors endorsed Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary.

Their decision aligned with a Court of Appeal ruling in Enugu, which affirmed Udeh-Okoye’s legitimacy in the role.

The controversy surrounding the National Secretary position stems from Anyanwu’s temporary resignation to contest the Imo governorship election.

After his defeat, he sought to reclaim his former office, despite the South-East Zone’s nomination of Udeh-Okoye in line with party protocols.

The BoT further backed the governors’ stance by adopting the report of a committee led by Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), which upheld the court’s decision favouring Udeh-Okoye.

Uncertainty Over NEC Meeting

Regarding the proposed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting recommended by the governors, Anyanwu disclosed that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has yet to convene to initiate the process.

With tensions escalating, the future of the PDP remains uncertain as party stakeholders navigate internal disputes and leadership struggles.

Source: Legit.ng