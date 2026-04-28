Judy Austin spoke glowingly about her husband, Yul Edochie, amid his recent social media antics

Legit.ng reports that the filmmaker has made headlines lately for his controversial takes on relationships

In the midst of the online backlash targeted at Yul Edochie, Judy came forward with her heartfelt words

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has once again expressed her deep affection for her husband, Yul Edochie, in a heartfelt post shared online.

Posting photos of the filmmaker, Judy described him as the “finest and freshest man alive,” adding that the love she has for him is beyond explanation.

Judy Austin showers praise on Yul Edochie after bold relationship remarks. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

She gushed that she is still crushing on him as though they had just met, calling him “too handsome.”

In her message, Judy prayed for Yul’s continued success and protection, while teasing fans with news of a “huge announcement” on the way.

Her post read in part:

“ISI MMILI JI OFOR @yuledochie. EZE DIKEE 1 of Nteje. AGU Nteje for a reason!!!!

"The Finest/Freshest Man Alive… The amount of Love I have for this King is Incomprehensible. I can’t explain it. Imagine me crushing on my baby as if I met him yesterday. You’re just too handsome my Baby. May God continue to bless, guide, protect, and promote you my Love, Amen. God is so good to me. My Lover, wonderful news coming.”

This public show of affection comes just days after Yul Edochie stirred reactions with controversial advice directed at men.

Taking to his Twitter page, the actor lamented the rising cases of untimely deaths among men.

He urged them to prioritise their health and peace of mind.

The filmmaker further advised men to cut off anything that brings stress, reminding them that life is not a competition.

His post read:

“Men are dying like flies these days. Men take good care of yourselves. Cut off anything that gives you stress. You’re not in competition with anyone. Move at your own pace. Do the much you can, the one you cannot do, leave it.”

Yul’s message sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his counsel while others criticised his delivery.

Judy Austin’s glowing tribute to him, however, shows her unwavering support as the couple continues to make headlines.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Judy Austin's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olygrace68 said:

"Do you even have a choice when he's busy telling you online that if you do anyhow, him go dump you marry another woman. If werey was a person JuJu e go be you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

houseofsharongoldcakesandevent said:

"Allow man to dey hype u like this oooooo, I don’t want to hear rebirth tomorrow."

hudukhadijat said:

"Yes o, the fight is now btw you and Lizzy. May is out of the picture now."

styleapp.foru

"Nanny plus sit at home na only you!!🤣🤣🤣. Depression is really dealing with you🤣."

ada_beke_comedy said:

"This should b your daily routine..keep bribing him with praises with fear of losong him in d hands of another woman if u don't. Continue ooooo because no b small work u get to do.."

akpieyidiana said:

Lizzy , Destiny and Yul will just be laughing at this post.😂....as in what is this hyping all about? Lol."

Yul Edochie’s relationship counsel ignites reactions, Judy Austin cheers him on. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie calls out Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie predicted that any political party Peter Obi joins will eventually collapse.

The controversial filmmaker specifically dismissed the presidential aspirant's reported alliance with the African Democratic Congress as a total waste of time that is dead on arrival.

Edochie insisted that the problem surrounding Obi's political ambition is much deeper than the physical realm, adding that the politician cannot become the president of Nigeria right now.

Source: Legit.ng