More woes for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party as Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, the former director general of the PDP Governors’ Forum, has moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Maduabum, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, announced his defection in a statement released to the press in Abuja

According to the politician, his decision to join the Atiku Abubakar-led ADC coalition party was influenced by the alleged hijack of the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a significant twist of events, C.I.D. Maduabum, a former director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum, has resigned from the party.

Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, the former director general of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Photo credit: Official PDP

Source: Facebook

PDP has been hijacked - C.I.D. Maduabum alleges

Maduabum, also a former member of the House of Representatives, announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a statement issued on Sunday, July 20.

As reported by The Cable, he stated that the PDP, once a platform for national development, has now been “hijacked by self-serving, unscrupulous elements”.

Speaking further, the politician described the PDP as “a shadow of its former self”, weakened by “chaos, betrayal, and internal decay”.

“Voices of reason are no longer welcome, and genuine reformers are vilified or silenced,” C.I.D. Maduabum.

C.I.D. Maduabum noted that he could not, “in good conscience”, remain in a party that has lost its “moral compass,” hence his decision to join the ADC.

Hon. Cyril Maduabum speaks on his decision to join the opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

ADC offers credible alternative - Maduabum

Buttressing his point, C.I.D. Maduabum added that he moved to the ADC because of its “growing credibility” and focus on “good governance, accountability, and inclusion”.

He described the party as “a beacon of hope” and said it “offers a credible democratic alternative” for Nigeria.

According to him, the ADC provides a platform to rebuild the country and promote “principled, people-oriented leadership”.

“I join the ADC not merely as a defector but as a reformer,” he said.

C.I.D. Maduabum added that the ADC includes “progressive-minded people like Mr Peter Obi”.

Atiku finally dumps PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation from the PDP.

Atiku, who twice flew the PDP’s presidential flag in 2019 and 2023, formally notified his ward chairman in Adamawa state of his exit on July 16, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and accusing the party of drifting away from its founding ideals.

PDP House of Reps member dumps party

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that House of Representatives member and former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has resigned from the PDP.

In a statement, Onobun thanked the PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people and contribute to nation-building, adding that the decision to move was a very tough one.

He reiterated his commitment to the service of the people and disclosed that discussions and consultations were ongoing regarding his next political move.

