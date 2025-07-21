Breaking: Ex-DG of PDP Governors Forum Dumps Party for ADC, Reason Emerges
- More woes for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party as Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, the former director general of the PDP Governors’ Forum, has moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)
- Maduabum, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, announced his defection in a statement released to the press in Abuja
- According to the politician, his decision to join the Atiku Abubakar-led ADC coalition party was influenced by the alleged hijack of the PDP
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
In a significant twist of events, C.I.D. Maduabum, a former director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum, has resigned from the party.
PDP has been hijacked - C.I.D. Maduabum alleges
Maduabum, also a former member of the House of Representatives, announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a statement issued on Sunday, July 20.
As reported by The Cable, he stated that the PDP, once a platform for national development, has now been “hijacked by self-serving, unscrupulous elements”.
Speaking further, the politician described the PDP as “a shadow of its former self”, weakened by “chaos, betrayal, and internal decay”.
“Voices of reason are no longer welcome, and genuine reformers are vilified or silenced,” C.I.D. Maduabum.
C.I.D. Maduabum noted that he could not, “in good conscience”, remain in a party that has lost its “moral compass,” hence his decision to join the ADC.
ADC offers credible alternative - Maduabum
Buttressing his point, C.I.D. Maduabum added that he moved to the ADC because of its “growing credibility” and focus on “good governance, accountability, and inclusion”.
He described the party as “a beacon of hope” and said it “offers a credible democratic alternative” for Nigeria.
According to him, the ADC provides a platform to rebuild the country and promote “principled, people-oriented leadership”.
“I join the ADC not merely as a defector but as a reformer,” he said.
C.I.D. Maduabum added that the ADC includes “progressive-minded people like Mr Peter Obi”.
Atiku finally dumps PDP
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation from the PDP.
Atiku, who twice flew the PDP’s presidential flag in 2019 and 2023, formally notified his ward chairman in Adamawa state of his exit on July 16, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and accusing the party of drifting away from its founding ideals.
Read more stories on politicians and defection:
- 2027 election: “Why Osun gov Adeleke is begging to join APC,” Omisore speaks, video trends
- 2027 elections: Over 1,000 PDP members shun ADC, defect to APC in Osun, “We cannot remain orphans”
- 2027: Former minister, ex-governor’s wife dump PDP for Atiku-led coalition ‘ADC’
- Delta gov Oborevwori, Okowa collapse PDP structure into APC
PDP House of Reps member dumps party
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that House of Representatives member and former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has resigned from the PDP.
In a statement, Onobun thanked the PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people and contribute to nation-building, adding that the decision to move was a very tough one.
He reiterated his commitment to the service of the people and disclosed that discussions and consultations were ongoing regarding his next political move.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.