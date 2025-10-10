Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo state - A former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Agboola Ayoola, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Ayoola, popularly known as Alleluyah, announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated Friday, October 10, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Ayoola thanked the PDP for the platform it provided him to serve at both state and national levels.

Ayoola’s resignation letter, which ended his long association with the PDP, was available to newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday, October 10, 2025.

It was gathered that Ayoola was the only PDP senator elected in the South-West from 2011 to 2015.

The popular politician hails from the Itesiwaju local government area of Oyo State.

“I, Senator Agboola, a member of PDP and a leader, both at the state and national level, appreciate the party for the opportunities afforded me to serve the party as a member and leader, as well as the achievements made therein.

“However, you will observe that I did not participate in all the congresses held recently, that is, the local and state congresses, due to future political pursuits which are necessary at this material time.

“Consequently, I hereby resign my membership from the PDP effective from October 10, 2025, as I wish the party success in its activities.”

APC lawmaker, Akin Alabi, rejoiced as Ayoola dumped the PDP.

Reacting to Ayoola's resignation, Alabi said:

We are moving PROGRESSIVELY!!!

Nigerians react

@osazenoo

Is APC not becoming too big.

A large family comes with its internal problems too.

@SenatorAndre

Wait o, what will be your gain if everyone eventually joins your party..?

@TheDavidDolapo

What exactly can PDP do to take back the glory?

They are slowly loosing everything!

@ajaomusabolaji

Senator Halleluyah Agboola is likely to defect to ADC. He served with David Mark from 2011-2015 as Deputy Chief Whip when David Mark was Senate President in the PDP. Agboola also supported Atiku's 2023 presidential campaign as Oyo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council Chairman.

Governor Mbah set to dump PDP for APC

Recall that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state is reportedly putting every in place to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ben Nwoye, the APC national secretary and chairman of the state's APC caretaker committee, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 10.

Governor Mba would be the third PDP governor to join the APC before the end of 2025, along with their executives.

Former Senator Uzamere resigns from PDP

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that former Edo South Senator, Ehigie Uzamere, resigned from the PDP, citing personal conviction and service to his people.

Uzamere hinted at joining another platform, reportedly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to align with his evolving political vision.

He clarified that his exit was not out of bitterness, thanking the PDP for past opportunities and affirming his belief in “politics without bitterness."

Source: Legit.ng