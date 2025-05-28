A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Hon. Festus Olarewaju Akingbaso, who represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo state joined the ruling APC on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The federal lawmaker, Akingbaso explained his reasons for dumping the PDP for the ruling APC in the Green Chamber

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Festus Olarewaju Akingbaso has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The lawmaker represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo state in the Green Chamber of the national assembly.

Hon. Olarewaju Akingbaso explains the reason for dumping PDP for APC. Photo credit: @irnewsregion

Akingbaso said he decided to leave the PDP because of the lingering crisis in the party.

The Only PDP lawmaker from Ondo state in the House of Representatives joined APC on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

As reported by The Nation, he explained that he decided to pitch his tenant with the APC to align with the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

He added that he also defected to APC to join forces with Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to actualize the democratic aspirations of his people.

However, the minority leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda said it was time for the House to commence the implementation of the provisions of section 68(1) of the 1999 constitution.

The section relates to the defection of members.

He drew the attention of the House to the body of the letter written to the House by the lawmaker,

“The letter is filled with singular noun of I and not the people who elected him and whom. He represents.”

