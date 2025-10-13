Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the appointment of Benibo Anabraba as the new secretary to the Rivers state government (SSG)

Anabraba, a former minority leader of the Rivers state house of assembly who represented Akuku-Toru Constituency II, replaces Tammy Danagogo

Danagogo had served in the position from the tenure of former Governor Nyesom Wike to the first two years of the Fubara administration

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers has appointed Benibo Anabraba as the new secretary to the state government (SSG).

As reported by The Nation, the appointment was announced in a statement on Monday, October 13, by Honour Sirawoo, the permanent secretary of the ministry of information and communications.

Benibo Anabraba emerges new Rivers' SSG

Channels Television also noted the development.

The statement reads:

“His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Hon Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

“The new Secretary to Rivers State Government will be sworn in by His Excellency, on Monday, October 13, 2025, by 4pm at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt”.

More to follow...

