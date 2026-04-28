Kenyan President William Ruto has clarified that he did not mean that Nigerians speak bad English in a recent statement

The African leader made the explanation after his comments on Nigerian-accented English went viral

He stated that both Kenyans and Nigerians speak good English, which needs no translator to understand

The president of Kenya, William Ruto, has withdrawn his statement in which he said Nigerian English is too dialectal and difficult to understand without the assistance of a translator.

He made the retraction in an event graced by a cabinet member of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's administration, Dele Alake, the minister of solid minerals development, who told him that, contrary to his earlier assertion, Nigerians speak absolutely perfect English.

Kenyan President mocked Nigerian-accented English for being too difficult to comprehend. Photo: Getty, ABAT

Source: Getty Images

When Ruto made the comment that didn't sit well with most, many believed it was a rejoinder to Tinubu's earlier slight dig at the Kenyan economy.

In a working visit to Bayelsa state, President Tinubu, in an attempt to explain how well Nigeria was doing economically, cited Kenya as an example of a fellow African country struggling to stay afloat.

Tinubu said:

“It is very important that we are honest with our people. Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel price is biting hard, but look around, let us thank God together, that you are better off.”

He added:

“Listen to them in Kenya and other African countries, and what they are going through. We will not look back. We will continue to find ways to ameliorate the sufferings of the vulnerable.”

Prominent Africans react

After the clip of the moment made its way to social media, it became a matter of continental discourse, and many popular figures scolded the Kenyan president for making the claim.

Former senator Shehu Sani criticised the remarks and referenced the country’s literary achievements.

He wrote on X:

"Ruto is mocking the English of the country with a Nobel Prize for literature winner.The Nation of Achebe and Chimamanda," referring to Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono weighed in on the debate, stating:

"English is a colonial language, not a measure of intelligence, capability, or national progress."

Ruto walks back on statement

In a U-turn from the statement, Ruto has claimed that his speech was misquoted and that what he meant was totally misrepresented, Tucko reported.

He said what he meant was that both Kenya and Nigeria speak perfect English without needing a translator to understand what is being communicated.

Video of moment he corrected his statement below:

Top 10 African countries with highest English proficiency

In a separate report, Legit.ng dug up an important ranking now that English language proficiency in Africa has recently become a topic of interest due to the Kenyan president's statement.

A 2025 assessment has ranked the country that has the most and best English speakers in Africa. The assessment analysed results from 2.2 million adults across 123 countries and regions. The test measures reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills through an adaptive online format.

Source: Legit.ng