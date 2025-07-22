The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has backed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office

Adeleke downplayed speculations about his alleged defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress and declared support for Tinubu's presidency in 2027

The governor announced this on Tuesday, July 22 and added that the Osun state caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Tinubu for a re-election in 2027

In a significant twist of events, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their candidate for the 2027 general election.

Adeleke gives reason for endorsing Tinubu

Governor Adeleke confirmed this in a post shared via his X page on Tuesday, July 22.

He tweeted:

“Our party in Osun has also endorsed President @officialABAT for re-election in 2027, recognizing him as a proud son of our state.”

Adeleke downplays defection to APC

Addressing speculations about his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP as the platform that gave him the opportunity to serve, and he has also been endorsed for the second term elections coming up in 2026.

Adeleke tweeted:

“Yesterday, I met with the @OfficialPDPNig Leadership Caucus in Osogbo after weeks of consultations with stakeholders across Osun — from traditional rulers and civil servants to market leaders and grassroots party members.

“I’m pleased to share the resolutions: I remain in the PDP, the party that gave me the platform to serve the good people of Osun.I have been unanimously endorsed by the Osun PDP for a second term in 2026.”

Adeleke added:

“The love and support from the people of Osun continues to inspire me. Together, we move forward.”

Legit.ng reported that the defection rumour began in June 2025 when Adeleke visited Tinubu in his Bourdillon, Lagos home.

Read Adeleke's full tweet below;

“Adeleke is begging to join APC,” Omisore alleges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke was struggling, hence his efforts to move to the APC.

Omisore, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, July 16, said:

“As a governor, you are popular enough to take another party. The governor of Abia has now left the APC for a new party. Why do you want to force yourself on the party? Why is the governor (Adeleke) begging to enter the party? He is struggling, begging and fighting (to join APC).”

