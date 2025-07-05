2027: South-South Endorses Tinubu, 4 Nigerian Governors for Re-Election
- The South-South zone of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate of the party for the 2027 presidential election
- At a zonal stakeholders' meeting in Edo state, South-South APC also endorsed four state governors from the region for a second term tenure in their respective states
- These governors include Bassey Edet (Cross River), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), and Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom)
On Saturday, July 5, the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South zone, adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.
2027: South-South APC adopts Tinubu as sole candidate
After a zonal stakeholders meeting in Benin City, Edo State capital, South-South APC also adopted the four governors of the ruling in zone as sole candidates for the party in the 2027 governorship elections in the four states controlled by the party.
Details of four governors backed for re-election
The four governors are Governor Bassey Edet of Cross River State, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state respectively.
Governor Oborevwori and Governor Eno recently joined the APC after dumping the their former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a few months ago.
As reported by The Punch, the communique containing the resolutions was read by Chief Victor Giadom, APC National Vice Chairman, South-South, and the motion for its adoption was moved by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, and seconded by the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, presiding.
2027 election: NASS leadership endorses Tinubu
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the APC national summit in Abuja, moved a motion endorsing President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 election.
The endorsement was unanimously supported by National Assembly leaders, including the House Speaker and Deputy Senate President.
Akpabio mocked the PDP following the recent gale of defections and maintained that despite the current economic realities, Tinubu has performed well and deserved to be re-elected in office.
2027 presidency: APC govs endorse Tinubu as party’s sole candidate
Legit.ng earlier reported that all APC governors on Thursday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate of the APC, for the 2027 presidential election.
Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state and chairman of the forum, announced the decision on Thursday, May 22, at the APC summit in Abuja.
Speaking on behalf of the forum, Uzodimma stated that the governors were united in their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.
Source: Legit.ng
