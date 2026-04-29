Ride-hailing companies in Nigeria are introducing cheaper transport options to meet the rising demand for affordable short-distance travel

The move is driven by high transport costs and a broader cost-of-living crisis, pushing commuters to prioritise low fares over comfort

Major operators like Uber, Bolt, and LagRide have already rolled out or expanded such services in Lagos to stay competitive and attract more users

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Ride-hailing operators in Nigeria are introducing more affordable transport services as commuters increasingly seek cheaper ways to move around cities.

These new options focus on short-distance travel, particularly in densely populated urban centres like Lagos, where traffic congestion and rising fares have made daily commuting more difficult.

Uber and Bolt's new mode of transportation offers cheaper prices. Photo credit: Nifty Bass TV, Bolt

Source: UGC

According to TheCable, the budget-friendly services typically use smaller vehicles such as minibuses—locally called Korope—and tricycles, commonly known as keke-napep or maruwa.

Compared to standard ride-hailing cars, these vehicles are cheaper to operate and maintain, allowing companies to offer significantly lower fares for riders.

Rising costs push demand for cheaper mobility

The shift comes at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with high inflation, increased fuel prices, and declining purchasing power.

Transport fares have surged in recent years, driven largely by the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange pressures, forcing commuters to prioritise affordability over comfort.

Industry players say the introduction of these low-cost services is a response to changing consumer behaviour. Many riders now prefer quick, inexpensive trips for short distances rather than paying higher fees for private car rides.

The smaller vehicles are also better suited for navigating narrow streets and heavy traffic, helping to reduce travel time in gridlocked areas.

Experts note that this trend reflects a broader adaptation within Nigeria’s mobility sector, where companies are rethinking their business models to remain competitive while meeting the needs of cost-conscious users.

Uber, Bolt, and LagRide expand offerings

Global ride-hailing giant Uber has already rolled out a minibus service option in Lagos, allowing multiple passengers to share rides at reduced costs.

The feature gained attention after Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada shared her experience online, describing the ride as enjoyable despite its basic setup.

According to her, the vehicle lacked features like air conditioning but was practical for short trips. Her experience highlights the trade-off many commuters are willing to accept in exchange for lower fares.

Other operators are following suit. Bolt introduced electric tricycles in parts of Lagos in April 2025, aiming to cut costs for passengers while improving driver earnings through lower fuel expenses.

Similarly, LagRide—a platform backed by the Lagos State Government—expanded its fleet in November 2025 to include smaller vehicles under initiatives such as Omnia.

Many riders prefer quick, inexpensive trips rather than paying higher fees. Photo credit: Bolt

Source: UGC

The adoption of electric and compact vehicles is also seen as a step toward more sustainable urban transport, with potential environmental benefits alongside cost savings.

Analysts believe that as economic pressures persist, more ride-hailing companies will continue to explore flexible and affordable mobility solutions, reshaping how Nigerians commute within cities.

FG gives Nigerians access to CNG-powered tricycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has launched a portal that allows youths to access compressed natural gas (CNG)- powered tricycles, popularly known as Keke.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed that the aim is to promote a transparent process of enlisting young people into the Pi-CNG scheme.

He said youths across Nigeria could access the portal and sign up to be merged with aggregators or owners who work directly under the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) while processing the vehicles’ ownership.

Source: Legit.ng