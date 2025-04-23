Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, has made a stunning political move as he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Arise TV in a tweet on Wednesday, April 23, announced the development, adding that the defection happened after a high-level, closed-door meeting, which was held at the government house in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday.

Governor Oborevwori of the PDP defeated the former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

However, he was said to have been received by APC chieftains in the state, a development which was described as a political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng