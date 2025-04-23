Breaking: PDP Governor Makes Stunning Move, Defects to APC, Video Emerges
Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, has made a stunning political move as he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Arise TV in a tweet on Wednesday, April 23, announced the development, adding that the defection happened after a high-level, closed-door meeting, which was held at the government house in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday.
Governor Oborevwori of the PDP defeated the former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, in the 2023 governorship election in the state.
However, he was said to have been received by APC chieftains in the state, a development which was described as a political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.
See the tweet here:
See the video of the governor's comment here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng