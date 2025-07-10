Over one thousand members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing their support for the Tinubu-led administration

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, led the defectors and declared his interest in contesting for the APC gubernatorial ticket to challenge Governor Ademola Adeleke's administration

This came days after the Atiku-led ADC coalition was formed and Governor Adeleke denied planned defection to the ruling APC, insisting he is a loyal PDP member

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Over one thousand members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun state have shunned the African Democratic Party (ADC) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring support for the APC-led administration in the country.

Governor Adeleke's second term at risk as defection rocks PDP in Osun state. Photo credit: Osun state government

Source: Facebook

This was after a chieftain of the APC in the state, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, declared interest in aspiring for the party’s governorship ticket, saying efforts by Governor Ademola Adeleke to join APC is not a problem for his ambition.

As reported by Vanguard, the defectors from across the state, mainly supporters of Dr Ogunbiyi, since he was in the PDP, were led by Alhaji Adebayo Adeniran, to show solidarity for Ogunbiyi’s aspiration.

The defection and declaration event, which took place simultaneously at the APC Secretariat, Osogbo on Thursday, Adeniran said they have been with Ogunbiyi since his days in the PDP, saying rather than run to a strange place (ADC), the APC offers a better platform.

Over 1,000 PDP members move to APC, hails President Bola Tinubu's leadership style. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“We are from all over the state. We have been Dr Akin Ogunbiyi’s supporters from his days in the PDP and now, we cannot remain orphans but join a better platform,” he said.

APC brags about victory in 2027

Receiving the defectors, APC leaders in the state, led by a representative from the national secretariat, Halilu Ibrahim said nothing would stop APC’s victory in the coming elections, both at the state and the federal levels.

Malami dumps APC, defects to ADC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Party (ADC).

The former minister, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 2, announced his defection to the coalition party.

Read more stories on the APC, PDP, ADC coalition

Osun Gov Adeleke breaks silence on dumping PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, denied claims about his rumoured defection to the ruling APC.

Contrary to speculations making the rounds regarding his second term bid in 2027, Governor Adeleke also reaffirmed his membership of the PDP.

The governor spoke on Saturday, July 5, as he further assured the people of Osun state of his mandate and five-point agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng