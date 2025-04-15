The Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office

The Akwa Ibom state Governor who was speaking at the launch of the 65KM 3 Lane Dual carriageway Akwa Ibom section of the Coastal Road project said the president has shown that he is a father for all

Eno explained that Tinubu's 'strides' in infrastructure development have helped open up several parts of the country for more development

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, has said President Bola Tinubu will be in office for two terms of eight years.

Legit.ng reports that Eno disclosed this at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project on Tuesday afternoon, April 15.

While Eno is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tinubu is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Akwa Ibom No.1 citizen said:

"Let me end by assuring our president (Tinubu), our people-loving president, who will complete 8 years because we are going to stand by him. And this is the truth. He cannot start this work (Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project) and abandon it; somebody else will now finish it."

Eno continued:

"Our prayer for Mr. President is good health to finish the work that he has started and commission this work, so that this work will not be abandoned. It will not be like the East-West road. This one will be finished, and the hand that has started it will finish it in Jesus name."

Vowing that the Akwa Ibom state government will continue to collaborate with the administration of President Tinubu, Eno said the Nigerian leader "has shown us love and has worked with us across party lines." He, therefore, promised to reciprocate the president's gesture.

Governor Eno added:

"We will continue to work with him to spread the news of prosperity, to deepen our unity, faith, and pride of the Nigerian state."

About the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a 700 kilometer project under development (as of 2025) that is planned to run from Victoria Island, Lagos to Calabar, Cross River state. The highway will pass through Ogun state, Ondo state, Delta state, Bayelsa state, Rivers state, and Akwa Ibom state, before ending in Calabar.

The project is intended to connect the western and south-eastern regions of Nigeria, and to improve cross-country connectivity and trade relations.

FG begins demolition for Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the controversies trailing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the federal government commenced demolition of buildings on the right of way of the road project.

David Umahi, the minister of works, announced the commencement of the demolition during a press briefing held at Landmark Beach.

The demolition exercise began at the Mani Chula Beach, Oniru Waterfront and was flagged off by Umahi.

