Serving federal lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives from Benue State have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the APC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections

The lawmakers, under the platform Benue APC NASS Caucus, made the declaration on Wednesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja

The forum comprises two Senators and ten of the eleven House of Representatives members

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, May 21, the Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

Senators, Reps members back Tinubu's 2nd term bid

Major boost as Benue NASS APC Caucus backed Tinubu for the 2027 presidency. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

They, however, called on the Governor of Benue state, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, to collaborate with the federal government to curb rising insecurity in the state.

Among the Benue APC lawmakers who endorsed Tinubu are two Senators and 12 House of Representatives members.

The Benue APC National Assembly caucus made their positions known at a press briefing at the National Assembly.

2027: 12 senators, 12 reps members support Tinubu

Benue APC NASS Caucus declared support for Tinubu's second term in office. Photo credit: Benue NASS

Source: Facebook

The two Senators are; Titus Zam and Emmanuel Udende, while the 12 lawmakers include Hon. Dickson Tarkigir, Hon. David Ogewu, Hon. Sesoo Ikpagher, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, and Hon. Asema Achado.

Others are; Hon. Philip Agbese, Hon Sekav Iyoryom, Hon. Regina Akume, Hon. Blessing Onuh and Hon. Solomon Wombo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu also bagged endorsement from three senators elected on the platform of the PDP

The three senators include Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, and Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla.

The lawmakers' endorsement of Tinubu followed the same action as two governors from the opposition camp.

Read more about Tinubu, 2027 election here:

Akpabio defends Tinubu, sends crucial message to lawmakers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has cautioned his colleagues in the Red Chamber and the Green Chamber, reminding them that they were appointed into office to foster collaboration and national development, not to fight the executive.

Ahead of the Bola Tinubu's second anniversary slated for May 29, Akpabio highlighted legislative achievements and defended the Senate’s independence.

Akpabio revealed National Assembly plans to prioritise Tinubu’s reforms, and insisted that the 10th Assembly is not a rubber-stamp executive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng