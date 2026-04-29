A Nigerian man has explained how his 5kVA inverter with a 30kWh battery powered multiple appliances efficiently at night

He demonstrated running ACs, a fridge, and an iron simultaneously while maintaining over 50% battery charge

The man argued that larger battery storage matters more than inverter size, comparing his setup to a 12kVA system

A Nigerian man has stirred conversations online after sharing a detailed explanation of why his smaller inverter with large battery storage can perform better than a bigger inverter setup.

The man, identified as @emmyinverters on TikTok, posted a video showing how his 5kVA solar power system handled heavy electricity usage at night.

A Nigerian man shares his thoughts on his 5kVA setup. Photo credit: @emmyinverters/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, he demonstrated that at about 12:50 a.m., his system was powering multiple appliances at once. These included 4 appliances:

Two air conditioners,

A refrigerator,

A freezer and,

An electric iron, all running simultaneously.

He explained that although his inverter capacity is 5kVA, his setup includes a large battery storage of 30kWh, which allows him to store enough energy during the day and use it efficiently at night.

According to him, the key advantage of his system lies in the battery capacity rather than the inverter size.

Man shares how his 5kVA setup works

The man noted that many people focus on buying larger inverters, such as 12kVA systems, but fail to invest in sufficient battery storage.

A 12kVA inverter paired with a small battery, such as 15kWh, may struggle to power heavy loads at night because there is not enough stored energy to sustain usage.

A Nigerian man shows off his 5kVA solar system setup in his apartment. Photo credit: @emmyinverters/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In contrast, his 5kVA system with a 30kWh battery was able to handle multiple appliances because it had more stored energy available.

He also demonstrated how turning on additional appliances increased his load to about 4.2kW, while the battery still had over 50 per cent charge remaining.

He said:

"The person with a 12kVA setup will struggle to run this kind of load at night. They’ll likely end up sleeping in the dark. That’s what I’m trying to tell you: I’d rather have a smaller inverter with larger battery storage. At night, that’s when you need the power most. In the morning, I’ll be at work; I won't be home to use the ACs."

Reactions as man speaks on setup

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Caring said:

"That freezer wey dey quick defrost ..wetin be the name."

C H I B U E Z E said:

"Omo 1 of that battery na about 2.5 million ooo."

Fred okhokho said:

"How did you communicate or parallel two different brands, was told will not work out well."

Akpunwa Bukas said:

"Nah you be their papa.😂😂😂 Keep up the good work boss."

Man speaks after installing 15kVA inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to share his experience with a 15kVA solar inverter he purchased.

The individual mentioned that he bought the solar system a month ago and mentioned the total amount it cost.

He shared a photo of the product online and revealed key information about it in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng