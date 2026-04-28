A Nigerian man has been jailed in the United States for selling fake nursing diplomas and licences

The scheme, which spanned several states, caused over $1.5 million in losses and put patients at risk

Prosecutors say the fraud allowed unqualified individuals to obtain nursing jobs, endangering lives in Maryland

A Nigerian man, Patrick Nwaokwu, from Laurel, has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in the United States for his role in a scheme involving the sale of fraudulent nursing diplomas, transcripts, and licences.

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman handed down the sentence, which also includes two years of supervised release, after Nwaokwu pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

FBI exposes nursing diploma fraud scheme in Maryland healthcare system. Photo credit: FBI/x

Source: Twitter

FBI statement on nursing diploma fraud

According to a post on the FBI X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Kelly Hayes, said Nwaokwu conspired with others to defraud individuals and regulatory bodies within the healthcare system.

Court documents revealed that Nwaokwu “conspired with others to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and educational transcripts to individuals,” and also “assisted the purchasers with fraudulently obtaining nursing licensures they needed to attain employment in the health care field.”

Scheme details and financial losses

Investigators reported that Nwaokwu carried out the scheme through multiple entities, including a Virginia-based institution identified as Nursing School 1 and the Palm Beach School of Nursing in Florida. The fraudulent activities resulted in more than $1.5 million in losses.

From 2018, Nwaokwu worked with Musa Bangura, 67, of Virginia, to recruit individuals seeking nursing qualifications, selling them fake documents that falsely indicated they had completed required coursework and clinical training.

Because Nursing School 1 had lost its licence, Nwaokwu and his conspirator backdated documents “to make it appear that they attended Nursing School 1 before it lost its licensure.”

Collaboration with Florida-based conspirators

In a related arrangement, Nwaokwu collaborated with Johanah Napoleon, 50, and Geralda Adrien, 56, both based in Florida, to sell fraudulent Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certificates to buyers in Maryland. He reportedly charged about $17,000 for RN certificates and between $6,000 and $10,000 for LPN certificates, instructing buyers to manipulate their National Council Licensure Examination applications.

Risks to patients and healthcare system

Prosecutors highlighted that the scheme enabled unqualified individuals to obtain nursing licences and secure jobs in the healthcare sector, thereby endangering lives.

“The scheme enabled these unqualified individuals to apply for licensure and practice as nurses,” authorities said, adding that the actions “consciously and recklessly exposed Maryland patients to potential harm, risk of death, and serious bodily injury.”

Fraudulent nursing certificates endanger patient safety across US hospitals. Photo credit: FBI/x

Source: Getty Images

Sentencing of co-conspirators

One of Nwaokwu’s co-conspirators, Musa Bangura, had earlier been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for his role in the fraud.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General for their roles in the investigation. Hayes also acknowledged Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan S. McKoy for prosecuting the case.

See the X post below:

US-based Nigerian man arrested in Los Angeles

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 53-year-old Nigerian national, Olatunde Abiodun Olusanjo, has been arrested in Los Angeles by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with authorities confirming he is now facing deportation proceedings.

Olusanjo was taken into custody on 21 April 2026 by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit. He remains in detention as officials move forward with efforts to remove him from the United States.

Source: Legit.ng