Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has clarified his role in the political journey of Engr. Mustapha Gubio, stating that he only “anointed” him as a governorship aspirant for 2027

The governor’s media adviser explained that the gesture was part of a routine political tradition, not a formal endorsement

Political observers note that while endorsement and anointment often overlap, they carry different meanings in Nigeria’s democratic context

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has explained his role in the political journey of Engr. Mustapha Gubio, his immediate past Commissioner of Works and Housing.

During a political engagement in Abuja, Zulum “anointed” Gubio as a governorship aspirant for the 2027 election.

Governor Zulum anoints Mustapha Gubio as APC governorship aspirant for Borno 2027 election. Photo credit: KafinHausaa/X

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Illiya, the governor’s action was part of a routine political tradition.

The statement was titled “Zulum anoints, not endorses Gubio as his successor.”

Political tradition in Borno state

Acording to Dailytrust, Illiya explained that receiving aspirants is a common practice among responsible leaders. He said:

“Receiving contestants is a routine tradition of responsible leaders to bless and offer prayers for success in democratic dispensation.”

He added that Governor Zulum, as leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, also welcomed other aspirants. These included Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, who is contesting for the Borno North Senatorial seat, and Hon. Bukar Talba, seeking re-election for Monguno/Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency.

Inclusivity and democratic values

Illiya stressed that Zulum remains “a committed democrat who believes in inclusivity.” He noted that the governor had earlier informed stakeholders at a meeting on April 25, 2026, at the Government House that another session would be convened to formally present the party’s candidates.

Difference between endorsement and anointment

Lawan Cheri, a lecturer of Political Science at the Federal University, Gashu, offered insight into the distinction between endorsement and anointment. He explained:

“An endorsement is a public declaration of support. It is usually based on a rational or strategic calculation, alignment of values, policy agreement, or party loyalty.”

He added:

“While anointment has the influence of the anointer’s deep personal feelings, implying that the aspirant so anointed was chosen by a higher power, a singular supreme leader.”

Governor Zulum’s clarification highlights that his gesture towards Engr. Mustapha Gubio was symbolic rather than a formal endorsement. The development reflects the political traditions within Borno State and sets the stage for the APC’s internal processes ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Political tradition in Borno State highlights inclusivity as Zulum blesses party contestants. Photo credit: BabaganaZulum/x

Source: Twitter

Governors completing second tenure ahead of 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election, several governors will be completing their second tenure in office. Nigeria’s political landscape is set for change as several governors approach the end of their second tenure ahead of the 2027 general election.

These leaders have shaped their states through diverse policies, ranging from education and healthcare to infrastructure and security. This report offers a snapshot of their journeys, achievements, and the legacies they will leave behind.

Source: Legit.ng