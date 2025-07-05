Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has debunked claims about his possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post shared on his X page on Saturday, July 5, Governor Adeleke insisted that he is still a loyal member and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.

He urged his supporters to remain calm while noting that his focus remains on delivering good governance to the people of Osun.

Adeleke tweeted:

"Over the last few hours, I have been inundated with calls regarding rumors of a possible defection. I want to assure the good people of Osun State and Nigerians at large; I remain a loyal member, and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (@OfficialPDPNig) in Osun State.

"My focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our 5-point agenda for Osun people. Please disregard the fake news and continue to support our mission for a better Osun State."

Adeleke meets Tinubu, denies defection to APC

This is not the first time Governor Adeleke would dismiss rumoured defection the APC.

Governor Ademola on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, reiterated that he is not defecting from the PDP to any political party.

The Osun governor explained that the recent visit by the Adeleke dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which sparked the defection insinuations, is "a routine courtesy visit".

According to a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, Governor Adeleke asserted that he remains "a bonafide member and leader of the PDP in Osun state". The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Rasheed faulted media speculations on an imminent defection of the governor to the APC.

Davido, Adeleke's visit to Tinubu

Davido’s second visit occurred on Tuesday, June 3, at the president’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, ahead of the Eid el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration.

This time, he accompanied his uncles, Governor Adeleke and Deji.

Adeleke disclosed the visit via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he posted pictures from the meeting.

However, he did not disclose the specific details of the closed-door discussion.

