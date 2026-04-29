The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that the agency once carried out a six-month investigation into Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International, over suspicions of money laundering.

EFCC explains reason behind probe into Pastor Jerry Eze’s account. Photo: DAMIADENUGA, yabaleftonline

Source: Twitter

He made the revelation on Wednesday, April 29, at the Jerry Eze Foundation Business Grant Award event held in Abuja.

According to him, the probe began after the commission received intelligence reports and petitions that drew attention to unusual inflows of foreign currencies into the cleric’s domiciliary account.

Olukoyede explained that what first caught the attention of investigators was the pattern of deposits coming in from different countries.

“We work by intelligence, we work by petitions. At some point, I saw there was an account, a domiciliary account. Dollars, pounds were dropping in like raindrops, from Colombia, from America, from Sri Lanka, even from Togo.”

He said the volume and spread of the inflows raised suspicion, which then prompted the EFCC to open a formal investigation into the matter.

Following preliminary checks, the commission invited Pastor Eze for questioning. Olukoyede noted that investigators had already reviewed financial records before the meeting.

After the pastor appeared before the agency, he explained how the funds came in and what he uses them for, including his charitable activities.

Olukoyede added that after hearing his explanation and reviewing the findings, the EFCC found no evidence of wrongdoing.

As he put it:

“So he came to my office. He told me what happened and all of that, and how the money came, what he does, how he has been helping people, and all of that."

“I said, you know what, I didn’t call you here to explain to me. We have already done our work. I called you here to commend you.”

He said instead of any indictment, the commission cleared the cleric and acknowledged his activities.

Ola Olukoyede shares details of EFCC investigation into Pastor Jerry Eze and why he was eventually cleared. Photo: Jerry Eze

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Jerry Eze's probe

@papi_demillie had a lot to say:

This information is not needed. And I feel as a head of a financial crime investigation commission shouldn’t be seen saying such in public. Especially on religious grounds, Pastor Eze might not be involved in such, but trying to whitewash him isn’t necessary. How sure are you, sir, that those dollars ain’t from proceeds of crime? We all know, money given to churches are willing donations. It’s complicated, but still, I feel these shouldn’t be discussed on the pulpit.

@Olatu125 said:

"If you still take this man seriously after he failed to convict Yahaya Bello despite his promises, I have land to sell you in Aso Rock!"

@ObaSapy wrote:

"Bros the investigation matter na him make them invite you come foundation opening ceremony. Just to validate them for public. Nothing you wan tell."

@mazichamp said:

"Sometimes people assume large money inflows automatically mean corruption."

@n6oflife6 wrote:

"Na with this statement gangan that I now officially beleive that 7am Pastor is actually a Criminal. Whoever this man Exonerates na thief. Its on his record."

Watch the clip below:

Bishop shares strange NSPPD prayer experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Peter Attayi Yakubu said he attempted to pray like Pastor Jerry Eze, convener of NSPPD, but unexpectedly fainted during the exercise.

The cleric explained that he tried imitating the prayer style out of admiration for Pastor Jerry’s spiritual intensity. However, he reportedly collapsed during the attempt and was later assisted by a nurse.

Source: Legit.ng