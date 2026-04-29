A Nigerian mother began dancing excitedly after confirming the academic achievement of her brilliant daughter

At her daughter's induction ceremony, her daughter was not only sworn in as a medical doctor but also named the overall best graduating student

A heartwarming clip showed the proud mother dancing with abandon beside her daughter as she received her award

A Nigerian mother displayed open joy over her daughter’s impressive academic achievement at her school.

During the institution’s induction and swearing-in ceremony, the young lady completed her medical training and took the oath as a doctor.

Nigerian woman celebrates as daughter emerges overall best graduating student. Photo credit: @veevid/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother celebrates daughter on her induction day

The moment was captured in a heartwarming footage uploaded to TikTok by the account @veevid.

In the clip, the medical graduate was also recognised as the most outstanding student among her graduating set.

The video showed the mother celebrating and dancing without restraint as her daughter stood in her academic gown to collect the award.

She stood beside her daughter with so much joy and wore a wide smile throughout the special occasion.

The caption accompanying the post confirmed that the daughter had qualified as a medical doctor and had finished as the top student of her class.

"Her daughter is finally a medical doctor and the overall best graduating student," the caption read.

Proud mother dances freely as daughter is announced as overall best graduating student. Photo credit: @veevid/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mother celebrates daughter's academic achievement

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@confidenceoluomachi said:

"Proud mom moment Awwwwwn. Congratulations dear stranger, my daughter will make you proud too."

@Azubuike favour said:

"This how i will be celebrated, and i will make sure i take responsibility as she did, because is her hard work and God that made this."

@Kingzy said:

"See mummy nah, I love this. I'm so happy seeing this! God will keep u and ur family house hold Alive to enjoy the fruit of there labour."

@PrettyZinny2 said:

"Congrats baby girl, I tap ooo this is hw i will celebrate my children in jesus name Amen."

@nonyeirokwemcolli reacted:

"Congratulations newest Dr. I tapped into it for my baby girl."

@just prisca said:

"Eiiiii so emotional my mum gonna dance joyfully like this."

@Amiaky said:

"Na like this i go stand near my daughter in the 3 yrs time this woman dey even do steeze with dance, me eh, dem go know say i come."

@capacity added:

"Congratulations beauty with brains."

@wisdom osondu said:

"Congratulations."

@CHUKWUDALU said:

"Congratulations I tap ooo. I want to also become a medical doctor am entering school dis year."

@asomira07 added:

"Congratulations dear. I solely wish to become like you. And win those best medical student certificates like you did."

See the post below:

Best graduating student shares emotional story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man disclosed how he graduated as the best student at Rivers State University, but had a change of career after graduation.

Despite his academic success and being the best graduating student in his department, he did not secure a corporate job and became a dispatch rider.

Source: Legit.ng