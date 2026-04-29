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Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu makes 15 new appointments
Nigeria

Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu makes 15 new appointments

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for the screening and confirmation of 15 nominees to constitute the board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

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The development was to strengthen the human rights protection frameworks of the country. Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, read the president's letter during the plenary on Wednesday, April 29.

According to the Senate president, President Tinubu was seeking the reconstitution of the board of the commission as explained in the statutory provisions, Vanguard reported.

The list constitutes nominees from different professional backgrounds, including legal and media sectors in the country.

Below is the full list of the new appointees and their positions

S/N

Names

Position

1

Eze Anaba

Chairman

2

Salamatu Hussaina Suleiman,

Vice Chairman

3

Anthony Ojukwu (SAN)

Executive Secretary

4

Mrs Roseline Tasha

Member

5

Ambassador Adam Yubak Baku

Member

6

ACG Felix Lawrence

Member

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Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuHuman Rights Groups In NigeriaNigerian PresidencyAbuja
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