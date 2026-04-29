President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for the screening and confirmation of 15 nominees to constitute the board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The development was to strengthen the human rights protection frameworks of the country. Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, read the president's letter during the plenary on Wednesday, April 29.

According to the Senate president, President Tinubu was seeking the reconstitution of the board of the commission as explained in the statutory provisions, Vanguard reported.

The list constitutes nominees from different professional backgrounds, including legal and media sectors in the country.

Below is the full list of the new appointees and their positions

S/N Names Position 1 Eze Anaba Chairman 2 Salamatu Hussaina Suleiman, Vice Chairman 3 Anthony Ojukwu (SAN) Executive Secretary 4 Mrs Roseline Tasha Member 5 Ambassador Adam Yubak Baku Member 6 ACG Felix Lawrence Member

Source: Legit.ng