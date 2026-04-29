Seven law graduates from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, widely known as UNIZIK, have completed their studies at the Nigerian Law School with flying colours, graduating with first-class honours degrees

Photos of the brilliant law graduates have been released on social media, as Nigerians celebrated their impressive academic feats

Reacting to the graduates' achievements at Law School, Faculty of Law Professor Felicia A. Anyogu, stated that it underscores the university's commitment to maintaining high educational standards

Seven ladies who bagged law degrees at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, have achieved first-class honours degrees at the Nigerian Law School.

Celebrating the ladies' feats, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, on Facebook, shared their pictures, named along with where they had their Law School.

Seven ladies who graduated from UNIZIK have bagged first-class degrees at Law School. Photo Credit: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, unizik.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

UNIZIK graduates who bagged first class

The UNIZIK graduates who graduated with first-class degrees from the Nigerian Law School are Munachimso Fortunata Alex-Uzoatu (Kano), Ndukwu Chibundom (Yenagoa), Otu Emmanuella Adaora (Port Harcourt), Ajeih Jessie Chukwuamaka (Kano), Chisom Arumeze (Yenagoa), Iheoma Ukwe (Kano), and Ezeaka Ebube ( Enugu).

According to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Felicia A. Anyogu, a Faculty of Law professor, stated that the ladies' stellar performance highlighted their intellectual capacities and underscored the university's commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

Nigerians have reacted to the Facebook post, showering encomiums on the brilliant and latest barristers and solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Nigerians celebrate seven UNIZIK law graduates who bagged first-class degrees at Law School. Photo Credit: Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Source: Facebook

UNIZIK law graduates celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the achievements of the UNIZIK law graduates below:

Chinwendu Angelina Alago said:

"A very big congratulations to them.

"Nnamdi Azikiwe University is on the national map again, and as an alumnus, this fills me with genuine pride. These are the moments that remind us why we carry the name with so much honor.

"To whoever is behind shaping the image of this great institution, the image maker of this great Institute, the media manager of this great Institute, you are doing something truly remarkable. You have consistently placed UNIZIK in the right light, telling our story with clarity, passion, and purpose. That kind of dedication does not go unnoticed. It inspires confidence, and it brings all of us back home in spirit.

"This is exactly how institutions should be represented. Show everything. The academics, the sports, the politics, student life, the energy of the campus. Let people see the full picture of what it means to be part of this community.

"I sincerely hope you never listen to the naysayers. What you are doing is simply remarkable, we've never had something better.

"You are doing marvelously well.

"Kudos."

Chukwudi Mercy Eberechi said:

"Lawsa 24 girlsss made us really proud 🎉❤️❤️.

"Congratulations to my Seniors 💃💃."

Onyeke Edoka Dox said:

"Congratulations to all of them. May God continue to order their steps through life IJMN. Amen."

Johnson Ik Nnadikwe said:

"This is indeed Good for the institution, It's shows the excellent achievement of the students and the university's commitment to academic excellence."

Rtr Chibunna Joel said:

"Education for the girl child is not a waste.

"Dear parents train your females too.

"Congratulations y’all."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Imo State University law graduate had narrated how he bagged another first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School.

Graduate bags first class at Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate, Emmanuel Oyelami Timileyin, had graduated from the Nigerian Law School with a first-class degree.

According to a post on X, during his time at the institution, he emerged as the best graduating student in International Law and Jurisprudence, a feat that further strengthened his academic profile. His recent success at the Nigerian Law School has reinforced his reputation as one of the country’s top-performing law graduates.

Oyelami, who hails from Oyo State, attended Saint Francis Catholic College in Oyo. His journey continues to attract admiration from students and professionals who see his record as proof of what sustained effort can produce.

Source: Legit.ng